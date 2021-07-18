Best-sellers

Fiction

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

MALIBU RISING by Taylor Jenkins Reid. An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.

THE PRESIDENT'S DAUGHTER by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig.Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

GOLDEN GIRL by Elin Hilderbrand. A Nantucket novelist gets one final summer to watch what happens from the great beyond.

SURVIVE THE NIGHT by Riley Sager. On a long ride back to Ohio in 1991, a college student suspects she might be sharing a car with the man known as the Campus Killer.

THE MAIDENS by Alex Michaelides. A therapist suspects a Greek tragedy professor at Cambridge University of committing murder.

THE PERSONAL LIBRARIAN by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. A Black woman who becomes one of the most powerful people in the art and book world is forced to hide her true identity.

STAR WARS: THE RISING STORM by Cavan Scott. In this installment of the High Republic series, Marchion Ro sows chaos at the Republic Fair.