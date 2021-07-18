Best-sellers
Fiction
THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.
MALIBU RISING by Taylor Jenkins Reid. An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.
THE PRESIDENT'S DAUGHTER by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.
THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig.Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
GOLDEN GIRL by Elin Hilderbrand. A Nantucket novelist gets one final summer to watch what happens from the great beyond.
SURVIVE THE NIGHT by Riley Sager. On a long ride back to Ohio in 1991, a college student suspects she might be sharing a car with the man known as the Campus Killer.
THE MAIDENS by Alex Michaelides. A therapist suspects a Greek tragedy professor at Cambridge University of committing murder.
THE PERSONAL LIBRARIAN by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. A Black woman who becomes one of the most powerful people in the art and book world is forced to hide her true identity.
STAR WARS: THE RISING STORM by Cavan Scott. In this installment of the High Republic series, Marchion Ro sows chaos at the Republic Fair.
SOOLEY by John Grisham. Samuel Sooleymon receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central and determines to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.
Nonfiction
(RE)BORN IN THE USA by Roger Bennett. The soccer commentator describes how he embraced American popular culture while growing up in Liverpool.
NIGHTMARE SCENARIO by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta. Two Washington Post journalists give an account of the Trump administration's handling of the covid-19 pandemic.
KILLING THE MOB by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The 10th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series looks at organized crime in the United States during the 20th century.
UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.
GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.
THE BOMBER MAFIA by Malcolm Gladwell. A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.
CASTE by Isabel Wilkerson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.
WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.
THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED by John Green. A collection of personal essays that review different facets of the human-centered planet.
CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish-American father, and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.
Paperback fiction
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.
PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION by Emily Henry.
THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller.
THE SILENT PATIENT by Alex Michaelides.
THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
Paperback nonfiction
THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.
BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
BORN A CRIME by Trevor Noah.
WHITE FRAGILITY by Robin DiAngelo.
SAPIENS by Yuval Noah Harari.
Source: The New York Times