Biden faces challenge as illegal border crossings soar

WASHINGTON -- The influx in illegal border crossings that President Joe Biden described as "seasonal" is growing larger despite the summer heat. And the president worries that Republican attacks on the issue will resonate politically, according to people familiar with his thinking.

When former President Barack Obama faced a similar situation, he toughened enforcement, detained families and increased deportations. But under Biden, such measures have become anathema to Democrats who feel that such enforcement actions were abused by former President Donald Trump.

That leaves Biden in a vise, caught between the costly reality of a historic border influx and the supporters who grow angry when his administration hints at tighter controls.

"It's much harder to use the same enforcement tools because they were used for such ugly purposes by the last administration," said Cecilia Munoz, who as Obama's top immigration adviser was vilified by activists when the administration increased deportations. "The motivation of the people using the tools really matters a lot."

Immigration is likely to flare up again as an issue in the coming weeks. A federal judge Friday partly halted a program protecting those brought to the U.S. as children, commonly known as "dreamers." The administration faces mounting pressure to lift pandemic-related border controls. And the border surge shows new signs of momentum, with more than 6,000 arrests per day in recent weeks.

The White House is pursuing what even some allies regard as a muddled immigration strategy, embracing policies that make it easier for migrants to come to the U.S. while often deploying stern rhetoric warning them not to.

"They've done a terrible job of communicating it," said Frank Sharry, executive director of America's Voice, a group promoting immigration changes. "I'm impressed with the strategy. I'm unimpressed with the communication."

Pressures are expected to come to a head in the next few weeks as the administration faces critical decisions about how and whether to unwind Title 42, a public health order that Trump invoked to swiftly return most border-crossers to Mexico during the pandemic. Immigration advocates are pressing the White House to fully abandon the policy, but doing so could trigger an even larger border influx -- and a bigger political headache.

Federal authorities have logged more than 1.1 million apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border this fiscal year. That included more than 188,000 illegal crossings in June -- a 20-year-high -- and prompted a fresh round of Republican criticism. About one-third of those taken into custody were repeat crossers who had been previously detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency said.

Nearly six months into his presidency, Biden's inability to shake off early struggles on immigration is creating growing anxiety for Democrats in swing districts and border areas who face tough congressional elections next year.

"I don't want to beat up on the administration, but we have to make decisions that are not easy and soft," said Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, whose district includes the Rio Grande Valley, the busiest stretch for illegal crossings. "We need to be humane and treat people with dignity, but we have to have orderly process on the southern border."

The quandary started earlier this year during Biden's rollout of a decision to allow more refugees into the U.S. The administration pressed ahead with a plan to relax Trump's strict limits, but Biden balked as he grew concerned about the perception of allowing more foreigners in at a time when his administration was struggling to manage a surge of migrants arriving at the southern border.

That hesitation drew fury from fellow Democrats, so Biden reversed course again and agreed to lift the refugee cap after all.

The immigration issue has bedeviled presidents for decades, as Americans say they favor firm limits but also humane treatment, and Congress remains too divided to act. But Biden faces a unique challenge in following Trump, who electrified anti-migrant sentiment on the right but at the same time energized pro-migrant passions on the left.

Upon taking office, Biden moved quickly to relax some of Trump's toughest policies. He ended a program that required families seeking asylum to wait outside the U.S., and he stopped using Title 42 to turn away children arriving without parents or guardians.

But the basic tools of immigration enforcement -- detention, deportation and strict bans on who can enter -- remain stigmatized among many Democrats and are unacceptable to former activist leaders who now hold key positions in the White House.

As one former U.S. official who worked on Biden's transition team put it, "We did the positive stuff quickly, but not the deterrence part."

The official, who maintains close ties to the Biden team, described the president as "super concerned" about the political ramifications of the tumult at the border. "He knows the damage this can do and what a gift this is to Republicans," said the official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.

Biden and his aides argue vigorously that the Trump rules amounted to a destructive approach that will take time to fully unwind. "Cruelty isn't a strategy," said Tyler Moran, a top Biden immigration adviser who serves on the White House Domestic Policy Council.

Moran is a former executive director of the Immigration Hub, an advocacy organization that spent years battling Trump. Other advocates have also joined the administration from immigrant-rights groups, such as Alida Garcia, who took a leave of absence from FWD.us in March to become a senior adviser on migration.

Moran will succeed Amy Pope as senior adviser for migration, according to a White House official. Pope, who has been seen by some as a moderating force in the White House during a temporary stint, is leaving to join the the International Organization for Migration, a group she was nominated for earlier this year.

"Biden is a centrist, but he depends on his staff like any other president," said Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, who represents a border district and has urged the administration to toughen its approach. When it comes to immigration policy, Cuellar said, "the more 'open borders' vision is winning out at the White House."

One Biden ally noted that this policy team has been ensconced since the outset of the administration, while the heads of agencies such as Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have yet to be confirmed by the Senate. That could mean more ideological figures are in place, while relatively pragmatic ones are not.

Moran described Biden's approach as multipronged, saying it includes "deterring irregular migration" as well as "addressing the factors that drive people to our border." She also cited expanding protections for refugees and "returning to regular order where people are able to ask for asylum at our border."

Administration officials also say they will reduce illegal migration by making it easier for temporary workers and immigrants' relatives to come to the U.S. legally. They plan to implement a new system to expedite asylum claims. And they hope to expand the use of electronic monitoring so migrants will not have to stay in detention while awaiting rulings on their asylum claims.

Critics respond that such moves will do little to reduce illegal crossings as long as migrants who fail to qualify for asylum find it easy to stay in the U.S. anyway. Immigration arrests and deportations from the American interior are down by more than half under new Biden policies that curb Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions.

White House officials say it's too soon to judge the effectiveness of their immigration policy. More broadly, they say the country's immigration system will remain fundamentally dysfunctional until Congress passes major changes, a prospect that appears remote.

Republicans have seized on the rush of migrants at the border, along with a separate rise in homicides, to argue that Biden has sowed chaos and is making Americans less safe -- a message that has caused some alarm inside the White House.

Recently, 26 Republican senators wrote to Biden and urged him not to rescind Trump's use of Title 42, which lets the government prohibit people from entering the United States to prevent contagious diseases. "Allowing political considerations to overrule the clear public health threat created by the spread of COVID-19 at the border is reckless and irresponsible," the letter said.

Administration officials say they are making preparations to end the provision's use, though they have yet to set a firm timeline or procedure for doing so. "We do know that Title 42 won't be in place forever," Moran said.