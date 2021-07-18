'Breakfast With a Twist' features zoo residents

A small group of ticketholders turned out at the Little Rock Zoo to get acquainted with the tigers during the July 10 edition of the zoo's "Breakfast With a Twist Series." These monthly summer visits include a lesson on a featured zoo resident, breakfast, and a chance to create a little art.

The morning began with a stop at the tiger habitat, where zookeepers introduced and discussed the big-cat pair -- Liku and his daughter, Asmara -- while feeding them their own morning meal. Afterward, guests dined on boxed continental breakfasts of egg and cheese casseroles, biscuits, assorted-fruit cups, yogurt and their choice of beverages while the zookeepers provided more information on the tigers and answered questions. Then it was on to creating tiger's eye paintings under the instruction of staff from Painting With a Twist. Attendees were given the option to stay and tour the entire zoo after the event.

Each "Breakfast With a Twist" celebrates "one of the Zoo's most iconic animals." The series began in June with flamingos featured. It will continue with gorillas on Aug. 14 and penguins Sept. 11.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams