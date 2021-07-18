Bryant fire academy applications open

BRYANT -- Applications are being accepted for residents who want to attend the Citizen Fire Academy.

The academy is a seven-week program designed to provide participants with an inside view of the organization and operations of the Bryant Fire Department. The curriculum includes live demonstrations, classroom sessions and hands-on experiences.

Admission is free and open to Bryant residents 18 years of age or older.

Three residents from each of the four city wards will be selected. The deadline for applications is Aug. 1.

Applications are accepted at www.CityofBryant.com. This link -- https://bit.ly/3yR0ptr -- has more information and access to the application.