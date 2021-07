The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock•

72204

• 1401 S. University Ave., commercial, Vapor Stop, 12:59 a.m. July 13, property value unknown.

72206

• 2020 Main St., residential, Michael Johninson, 1:23 p.m. July 12, property valued at $340.

72209

• 7601 Baseline Road, commercial, Steve Davis, 5:53 p.m. July 12, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72113

• 8335 Counts Massie Road A302, residential, Kennedy Banks, 10:25 p.m. July 9, property valued at $1,960.

72114

• 1911 N. Moss, residential, Jimmie Homsley, 9:23 p.m. July 9, property value unknown.

• 422 W. 21st St., residential, Corinne Anderson, 10 p.m. July 10, property valued at $110.

• 600 W. 22nd St., residential, Dennis Green, 9:54 p.m. July 14, property valued at $275

72116

• 2400 McCain Blvd. B22, residential, Heather Paul, 10:30 p.m. July 7, property valued at $1,625.

• 4004 McCain Blvd., residential, Brodie Price, 7:56 p.m. July 9, property valued at $20,000.

• 5700 N. Walnut, residential, Felicia Robnett, 11:14 a.m. July 11, property value unknown.

• 4330 McCain Blvd., commercial, Lowes, 1:50 p.m. July 11, property valued at $566.

• 5601 Westview, residential, Sherry Johnson, 8:22 p.m. July 11, property valued at $5,242.

72117

• 2330 Highway 161, commercial, Dollar General, 5 p.m. July 3, property valued at $6.

• 9000 Highway 165, residential, William Reed, 4:30 p.m. July 5, property valued at $2,199.

• 4700 Atkins, residential, Omar Caradine, 2:21 p.m. July 12, property valued at $75.

• 706 Water, residential, Jo Juan Hernandez, 6 p.m. July 13, property valued at $1,410.

72118

• 105 Ray, residential, Beau Forte, 5;35 p.m. July 3, property value unknown.

• 5106 Velvet Ridge BLA21, residential, Patricia Wright, 11:50 a.m. July 5, property valued at $500.

• 234 Louise, residential, Ashley Regain, 3:30 p.m. July 12, property valued at $240.