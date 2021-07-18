Orchids

The Orchid Society of the Ozarks will meet at 1:30 p.m. today, July 18, at Northwest Technical Institute, 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. This new location is behind the north end of the main building in the education building, and parking is to the north behind that building.

The objective of the society is to stimulate interest in orchids and their culture. Frequent presentations by renowned growers offer education and quality plants for sale. Monthly judging displays often include 30 to 40 blooming plants, while monthly raffles offer affordable orchids and supplies for new and experienced growers.

Information: (479) 310-9444 or oso-web.org.

Union

The McPherson Camp No. 1, Sons Of Union Veterans Of the Civil War, will meet at 7 p.m. July 19 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton St. in Bentonville. Members and guests will gather for dinner and socializing at 6 p.m.

The SUV is a historical, fraternal, patriotic organization made up of male descendants of United States soldiers, sailors and government officials who served during the Civil War.

Information: Ttext or call Joe Rainey at (479) 381-6883.

Stripers

The Northwest Arkansas Striper and Walleye Association is resuming in-person meetings but has changed the monthly meeting date to the third Tuesday of each month, beginning July 20. The group meets at 6:30 p.m. in Bass Pro Shop's conference room in Rogers. Several members will share experiences and relate how to catch huge walleye learned on a spring visit to Lake Erie. Guests always welcome.

Information: (479) 295-0231 or nwastriperwalleye.com.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon July 22 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant, 2217 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. The program will be given by Katie Marie Glenn and Tyler B. Clark with the Single Parent Scholarship Fund. Zoom meeting will also be available. Email the club for a link to the Zoom information.

Information: fvillerotary@gmail.com.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 9:30 to noon July 24 at the Fayetteville Drake Field Airport conference room. Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO phenomenon.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. The guest speaker will be Terry Winschel, longtime staff historian at Vicksburg National Military Park and nationally recognized author. The program will be an overview of the Vicksburg Campaign.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or email dkp55@ymail.com.

Daylily

The Northwest Arkansas Daylily Society will meet from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. Sept. 9, at the Afterschool Program Event Center, 866 S. 48th St. in Springdale. All are welcome.

This month's speaker will be retired dentist Dr. Gary Jones, a daylily hybridizer and owner of Hillbilly Daylilies near Springfield, Mo.

Results of our annual Regional 13 AHS Conference will be discussed and celebrated. Our next group effort will be adding a daylily bed to an open space at the J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Nature Center, land provided by Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on North 40th Street in Springdale.

Anyone interested in growing or using daylilies in the landscape is welcome to attend. Anyone may become a member by paying $5 annual dues.

Information: (479) 799-1687.

Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista has been very active during the Covid pandemic and has attracted new members. Three new members have joined and are eager to help the club "Get the books into the hands of the children". The club volunteered at Bentonville Library's, OZ KIDS bike and book fest, and new member Carrie Schweer was there getting a good start at volunteering. (Courtesy Photo)