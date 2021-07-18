Confusion on who will lead Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- The question of who leads Haiti after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise gained a new dimension Saturday, as a key group of international diplomats released a statement that appeared to show support for one hopeful vying for control of the country.

The statement released by the Core Group, an informal bloc of ambassadors and envoys that includes the U.S., did not mention Claude Joseph, interim prime minister and Haiti's effective leader.

Instead, emphasizing the need for a "consensual and inclusive government," it called on "designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry to continue the mission entrusted to him to form such a government."

By apparently snubbing Joseph and backing Henry, the Core Group appeared to be the first major international group to withdraw its support for Joseph -- a move that surprised some observers given the tense political situation in Haiti.

In addition to the U.S., the Core Group is made up of ambassadors from Brazil, Canada, Spain, France, Germany, the European Union and representatives from the United Nations and the Organization of American States.

Joseph has been serving as Haiti's de facto leader since Moise was assassinated July 7. A former academic, Joseph had been put in place as interim prime minister April 14.

However, two days before he was killed, Moise had selected Henry, a neurosurgeon, to become Haiti's new prime minister. But Joseph says Henry was not sworn in before the slaying and that he would lead Haiti in what he called a "state of siege," similar to martial law.

Aside from the interim prime minister and the designated prime minister, Joseph Lambert, a lawmaker who had led Haiti's dismantled Senate, also claims to be leading Haiti. Lambert says he was named leader in a resolution adopted by a majority of the 10 remaining senators.

The Core Group statement appeared to contradict remarks made last week by U.N. special envoy for Haiti, Helen La Lime, who said that Joseph will lead the Caribbean nation until an election later this year.

Joseph also did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But Mathias Pierre, minister of elections and interparty relations, who has backed Joseph as interim leader, said it remained unclear whether Henry could put together a working transitional government.

He said Joseph was "open to negotiations" on the future of the country's leadership, and wanted to ensure the assassination investigation continued and that elections within 120 days remained on track.

"He is prepared to do anything, any sacrifice for the good of the future of Haiti," Pierre said.

Patrice Dumont, an influential Haitian senator who had been critical of Moise's government, said he rejected the idea that Henry could lead the country as he was "inadmissible."

Some independent groups said they were dismayed that international backing had not considered the views of Haitian society.

Jake Johnson, who tracks Haiti for the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington, said that it appeared foreign diplomats were "once again putting their finger on the scale in an attempt to manage the nation's politics."

"While many see this as a snub of [Joseph], it should be seen more so as a snub of Haitian civil society organizations, who are meeting today to come up with a Haitian-led solution to the current impasse," Johnson said.

Martine Moise, the wife of Haiti's assassinated president who was injured in the July 7 attack at their private home, returned to the Caribbean nation Saturday following her release from a Miami hospital.

Her arrival was unannounced, suprising many in the country of more than 11 million people still reeling from the assassination.

Martine Moise disembarked the flight at the Port-au-Prince airport wearing a black dress, a black bulletproof jacket, a black face mask and her right arm in a black sling as she slowly walked down the steps of what appeared to be a private plane. She was greeted by Joseph and other officials.

Last week, she tweeted from the Miami hospital that she could not believe her husband was gone "without saying a last word," she wrote. "This pain will never pass."

On Friday, government officials had announced that Jovenel Moise's funeral would be July 23 in the northern Haitian city of Cap-Haitien and that his wife is expected to attend.