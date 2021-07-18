Counts filed in Fort Smith killing

FORT SMITH -- Bail was set Friday at $500,000 cash only for a man charged in connection with a July 9 homicide.

Branford Antwan Lewis, 33, was charged in Fort Smith District Court with first-degree murder, a class Y felony, and possession of firearms by certain person, a class B felony, according to a news release from Sebastian County prosecutor Dan Shue.

The Police Department obtained Thursday an arrest warrant for Lewis in the shooting death of Herbert Brown Jr., 40, according to a news release. Lewis was arrested July 10 on unrelated charges.

About 6:25 a.m. July 9, police received a call of an unresponsive person in a gray 2007 Chevrolet Impala parked at Phoenix Village Apartments, 923 Raleigh St., according to the arrest warrant. Officers found Brown's body with a gunshot wound.

A witness reported being in the adjacent parking lot around 1:17 a.m., the affidavit states. He heard several gunshots and shortly afterward saw a man wearing a black durag running from the area.

Officers spoke to people who were with Brown and Lewis on the night of July 8 and the early hours of July 9, according to the affidavit.

One said Lewis, dressed in a black durag, was seen with a gun, waving it and asking people in the home if they wanted to touch it. Lewis also extracted a round and tossed it to someone, who reported it was a Federal brand round with a silver casing rather than the usual brass casing.

The affidavit states officers learned Lewis told someone at one point he was going to kill Brown. Multiple people also reported witnessing Brown and Lewis leaving the home together about 12:45 a.m. July 9.

Video from the area showed Lewis running to a McDonald's parking lot near the murder scene shortly after the shots were fired, according to the affidavit. Officers found several silver shell casings near Brown while processing the scene, with one round being a Federal brand.

Lewis admitted while being interviewed by officers in Crawford County he rode in the car with Brown, but he said he walked to the McDonald's after the car was parked at the apartments, the affidavit states.

Lewis' arraignment has not been scheduled, Shue said.