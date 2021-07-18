Decades of yearbooks from school put online

ASHDOWN -- The Ashdown School District recently uploaded the last high school yearbooks needed to fill out the online yearbook section of its website, cataloging pages for every available year from 1934 to 2020.

Ronda Pounds, public relations coordinator for the Ashdown School District, said this has been a process ongoing since about 2016, when Oklahoma Correctional Industries talked with Ashdown High School librarian Sandy Smith about scanning the school's yearbooks, called "Panther Eyes." Oklahoma Correctional Industries is a commercial arm of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections that reaches out to school districts in surrounding states to digitize high school yearbooks.

After being contacted, Smith began the process of collecting the earliest known yearbooks and mailing them to Oklahoma. She was able to gather books from the high school library and the Two River's Museum, and some books were borrowed from Ashdown High School alumni.

As the digitized books were returned from Oklahoma Correctional Industries, Pounds began uploading them to the internet. Now, Ashdown alumni, family members and friends can quickly view the yearbooks online and reminisce about their high school years.

"It was quite the process to collect all of the missing yearbooks, and then to catch up to 2020 -- which is the most current one so far," Pounds said. "I didn't want any gaps.

"They're easily accessible, and we've gotten very positive feedback, especially from alumni. Not everyone growing up had money to buy yearbooks, and certainly not if there were multiple children. So this has given our alumni a chance to reminisce and have the ability to pull up pages they may have never seen or haven't seen in years."

The yearbooks are posted on a Flickr page that visitors are directed to from the district website, with the years organized chronologically and available for download. There are currently 15,498 pages from all of the yearbooks available for viewing.

Pounds said there are a few yearbooks from the 1930s and 1940s that are unavailable, likely due to them not being printed because of wars being fought at the time.

"There are no yearbooks for 1935, 1941, 1944 and 1945," she said. "Some were not made during war years, according to alumni. If anyone has a copy of a missing book, please let us know; we would love to scan and add them."

She said this has been a great resource for the district, as she uses the history for references on "Throwback Thursdays," in which Pounds will post a snippet from an old yearbook to the district's Facebook page. She also has been able to share old memories with her family members.

"For myself, my grandparents went to school at Ashdown, and I had never seen copies of their yearbooks after they passed away," Pounds said. "So my daughter and I went back and looked at all of their yearbooks and the pictures they're in. And that was neat."

The yearbooks can be found by following a link on the district website -- www.ashdownschools.org -- under the Alumni tab.