Economics Arkansas socializes at ballgame

The board of directors for Economics Arkansas were invited to socialize at an Arkansas Travelers Game at Dickey-Stephens Park on July 7.

This was their first in-person gathering since February 2020, said executive director Kathleen Lawson. Members were able to watch the Travs beat the Frisco Rough Riders 5 to 1 while enjoying drinks, snacks and hot dogs in the suite.

Economics Arkansas is a nonprofit education organization that trains PreK-12 teachers how to incorporate principles of economics and personal finance into the classroom curriculum.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins