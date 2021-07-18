Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALLPARK

Economics Arkansas socializes at ballgame

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:03 a.m.
Jim Andrews and Kathleen Lawson

The board of directors for Economics Arkansas were invited to socialize at an Arkansas Travelers Game at Dickey-Stephens Park on July 7.

This was their first in-person gathering since February 2020, said executive director Kathleen Lawson. Members were able to watch the Travs beat the Frisco Rough Riders 5 to 1 while enjoying drinks, snacks and hot dogs in the suite.

Gallery: Economic Arkansas Social

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/718travs/]

Economics Arkansas is a nonprofit education organization that trains PreK-12 teachers how to incorporate principles of economics and personal finance into the classroom curriculum.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Economics Arkansas socializes at ballgame

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT