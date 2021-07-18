Five deaths reported on highways in Arkansas

Five people died on Arkansas roadways over the past week, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

On Monday, 42-year-old Curtis Jones was killed while riding a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle east on U.S. 70 in West Memphis, a report read. The motorcycle left the roadway at 9:47 p.m. and struck a cable barrier and wooden posts.

The weather was clear and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, it states.

On Tuesday, at 9:20 p.m., Shardae Golston, 33, of Nashville, was struck by a 2017 Ford Focus as she walked in the northbound lane of U.S. 371 in Hempstead County, according to a report.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the preliminary crash summary.

About 5:40 a.m. Friday, Ashley Modlin, 33, of Batesville, and a child in the car with her were killed in a crash on U.S. 167 in rural White County, state police reported.

Modlin was traveling north in a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic when her car veered into the turning lane of the highway near Prince Cemetery Road. The front driver's side of her vehicle struck the front driver's side of a 2014 GMC Acadia, the report states.

A second minor passenger was injured, according to the report. A minor driving the Acadia was also injured, it read.

The injured youths were taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, the summary states.

The highway was dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

On Friday at 11:29 a.m, Tina May, 54, of Mountain View, was killed when her vehicle crossed the centerline on Arkansas 95 into the path of a tractor-trailer, a report read.

May's 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south, near Price Road in Hattieville, at the time. Both vehicles swerved into the southbound lanes to try to avoid each other but struck head-on, according to the report.

The driver of the 2016 Mack truck was uninjured, according to the preliminary crash summary.

The weather was clear and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, it states.