Harris: Voting bills honor John Lewis

ATLANTA -- Congress should honor the memory of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis by enacting laws to protect voting rights, Vice President Kamala Harris said Saturday in a statement on the one-year anniversary of his death.

"As we mourn his loss, we reflect on the legacy of an American hero," Harris said. "Congressman Lewis fought tirelessly for our country's highest ideals: freedom and justice for all, and for the right of every American to make their voice heard at the ballot box."

Lewis was a high-profile civil rights activist before he won a Georgia congressional seat as a Democrat in 1986.

He was 80 when he died months after announcing he had advanced pancreatic cancer. Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six activists, a group led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that had the greatest impact on the movement.

Lewis was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., in 1965. Alabama state troopers beat Lewis and other activists.

"The right to vote remains under attack in states across our nation," Harris said. "The best way to honor Congressman Lewis's legacy is to carry on the fight -- by passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act as well as the For the People Act, and by helping eligible voters no matter where they live get registered and vote, and have their vote counted."

President Joe Biden joined Harris in commemorating Lewis, recalling the last conversation he and his wife, Jill, had with Lewis, days before the Georgia congressman died.

"Instead of answering our concerns for him, he asked us to remain focused on the unfinished work -- his life's work -- of healing and uniting this nation," Biden said in a statement.

The president said the unfinished work includes "building an economy that respects the dignity of working people with good jobs and good wages" and "ensuring equal justice under law is real in practice and not just a promise etched in stone."

"Perhaps most of all, it means continuing the cause that John was willing to give his life for: protecting the sacred right to vote," Biden said. "Not since the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s have we seen such unrelenting attacks on voting rights and the integrity of our elections."

Biden said the attacks include the Jan. 6 insurrection and lies about the 2020 election.

As a college student at American Baptist College and then Fisk University, Lewis helped desegregate public spaces in Nashville and pushed for racial justice across the South.

Nashville celebrated with events Friday and Saturday, renaming a large portion of Fifth Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way. Among establishments lining the street is the Woolworth downtown building, where Lewis and other Black civil-rights leaders defiantly sat in 1960 at the segregated lunch counter.