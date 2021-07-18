Inmate found dead Saturday at state prison in Malvern

A 37-year-old inmate was found hanging in his cell at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit Saturday, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Stoney Worthey, who was serving a four-year sentence out of Franklin County for possession of a controlled substance, was found in his single-man cell by correctional officers Saturday morning, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at 8:22 a.m. after medical staff was unable to detect a pulse, the release said.

The Arkansas State Police were notified of Worthey's death and will conduct an investigation, the release said. The Department of Corrections will also conduct an internal investigation.

The Ouachita River Correctional Unit is located in Malvern and has an inmate capacity of 1,782, according to the department's website.