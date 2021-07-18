Inquiry points to a murder-suicide

HOT SPRINGS -- The shooting deaths of a Hot Springs man and woman found early Friday are believed to be the result of a murder/suicide related to a domestic dispute, police said.

Officers responded at 6 a.m. after receiving a report of a possible shooting at a residence at 107 Rocky Reef Circle and made entry after finding the front door open. Once inside, they found the bodies of Stephanie Lininger, 46, and Angel Valentin, 56, a news release read.

The Hot Springs police department's Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene, where detectives interviewed witnesses and processed evidence, with the initial investigation leading to the deaths being a murder-suicide, Officer 1st Class Omar Cervantes said in the release.

"This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available," Cervantes said.

According to court records, Valentin and Lininger were married Jan. 1 and separated Feb. 4. On Feb. 15, Valentin filed for divorce alleging "indignities" by his wife.

Valentin filed a motion on Feb. 22 to voluntarily dismiss his complaint for divorce, which was granted that same day by Garland County Circuit Court Judge Lynn Williams.

Neither Valentin nor Lininger listed any criminal history.