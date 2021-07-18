Jefferson County Food Safety reports for the week of 7-18-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• COLTON'S STEAK HOUSE & GRILL, 8529 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection June 21. Observed several containers of food in a freezer in the grill area being stored uncovered. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Orange juice (47 degrees F) on ice in bar area is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed several unlabeled bulk containers of food being stored in the kitchen. Food not in the original packages for use in the establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Observed several flies throughout establishment, especially in the back kitchen area. Maintain the premises free of insects, rodents, and other pests. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled to eliminate their presence on the PREMISES by (A) Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of FOOD and supplies; (B) Routinely inspecting the PREMISES for evidence of pests; (C) Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control and (D) Eliminating harborage conditions. Ceiling vents in automatic dishwasher area in the back are visibly soiled and need to be cleaned.

• COLTON'S STEAK HOUSE & GRILL, 8529 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection July 13. No violations reported. Time is being kept on juices on the bar. Employee said that juices would be discarded every 4 hours and refilled.

• SR QUICK MART INC., 5001 Dollarway Road. Date of follow-up inspection July 13. No violations observed during time of inspection.

• SWEET SHIRLEY ANN'S PINE BLUFF, 209 W. Harding Ave. Date of follow-up inspection July 8. No violations reported.