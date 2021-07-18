Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of 7-18-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Alec Dylan Hoffman, 25, of Redfield, and Bree Emily Mask, 22, of El Paso, Texas, recorded July 12.

Terry Joe Harrison Jr., 25, and Gabrielle Noel Cooper, 25, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 12.

Phillip Wayne Brown, 44, and Jacquelyn Tillman, 45, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 13.

Mark Richardson, 59, and Alicia Roberts-Debrow, 52, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 12.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Kira N. Hood v. James Hoy Hood II, granted July 9.

Shavonya Berry v. James Berry II, granted July 12.

Porchia Seals Smith v. Acie C. Smith, granted July 12.

Jason Hope v. Jovana Singleton, granted July 12.

David Smithwick v. Tana Rene Smithwick, granted July 13.

Dawn Maple V. Michael Maple, granted July 13.

Krystal McWhorter v. Ian Moytoy, granted July 13.

Dynasty Pierce v. Dalton Pierce, granted, July 14.

Rachel Strayhorn v. David Strayhorn, granted July 14.