Judge sentences escape’s abetter

A Yell County woman who helped two men under federal indictment escape from the Jefferson County jail in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to time already served in jail and two years of supervised release. She also was ordered to work with the federal probation office to seek inpatient drug treatment for her role in the escape.

Kennan Gililland, 28, of Ola pleaded guilty last July to two counts of aiding and abetting escape, admitting that on the night of July 29, 2019, she picked up her boyfriend, Wesley Gullett, and another man — Christopher Sanderson, who was jailed on unrelated charges — outside the jail and drove them about 130 miles, dropping them off north of Dover in Pope County. She admitted that she also provided Gullett with some food and other supplies.

Gullett, 31, of Russellville was sentenced earlier this year to 35 years in prison for his part as the head of the violent white supremacist gang New Aryan Empire, responsible for drug trafficking and racketeering in and around Pope County up until federal authorities secured indictments on 55 people in a wide-ranging investigation into drug trafficking, kidnapping and attempted murder in late 2017.

Gililland was not indicted as part of that investigation and is not believed to be associated with the New Aryan Empire beyond her association with Gullett, who has since renounced his ties to the gang. In June, U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. added 18 months to Gullett’s 35-year sentence for the escape.

Last December, Sanderson was sentenced to 33 months for the escape, to run consecutively to a 188-month sentence he received in an unrelated drugs and firearms case that he was being held on at the time of the escape.