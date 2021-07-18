Learning the ropes

The second luncheon in the Cultivate Women's Business Series was held June 23 at Rock City Event Center. The timely topic was "Your Post-Pandemic Playbook for Tomorrow's Workforce."

The live and online event featured a panel discussion with Nan Vandervort, senior director of human resources at Dassault Falcon Jet; Kendra K. Pruitt, lawyer and senior adviser to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.; and Anna Beth Gorman, executive director of the Women's Foundation of Arkansas. Serving as moderator for the discussion was Heide Harrell, director of marketing and business development for Rose Law Firm.

The series is hosted by the Little Rock Regional Chamber and was presented by Dassault Falcon Jet. The next Cultivate session will be held Aug. 25 and the topic will be "Becoming the Chief Well-Being Officer of Your Life"

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins