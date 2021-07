The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices from July 9-July 15.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

20-258. Ryan Finney v. Jacqueline Finney

20-434. Amanda Bollinger v. Krystal Bollinger

21-214. Dillon Doengi v. Kolleen McLeod

21-232. Kodie Creel v. Josiah Creel

21-234. Krystal White v. Nathan White

21-243. Bobby Bednar v. Chandra Bednar

21-245. Bryant Head v. Marian Head

21-252. Rindi Garza v. Eric Garza

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

20-246. Chelstie Niccum v. Anthony Niccum

21-60. Philip Walker v. Vuni Walker

21-108. Jordan Scott v. Harmoni Scott

21-111. Taylor Canada v. Megean Canada