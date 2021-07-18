LIVE! in NWA: Mary Gauthier at Roots; Music at Momentary

Award-winning singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier visits Fayetteville today, July 18, in support of her most important work to date, "Rifles & Rosary Beads," as well as her upcoming book, "Saved By A Song: The Art and Healing Power of Songwriting," which was released July 6. Gauthier is part of the summer lineup for the ROOTS HQ on the Avenue series at the Fayetteville Roots headquarters, 1 E. Mountain St.

Tickets start at $30 for standing room and $60 for a two-top table. fayettevilleroots.org.

BENTONVILLE

• Pianist Sara Davis Buechner will perform at 2 p.m. today, July 18; Mike Day and Shaun Munday will perform at 4:30 p.m. today for Courtyard Sessions at the Arvest Bank Courtyard; Chamber Music Under the Sky will be presented at 7 p.m. July 22; and Willi Carlisle will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 23 for the Live on the Green series at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. Free. themomentary.org.

• Black Note Band will return to Meteor Guitar Gallery at 8 p.m. July 23, 128 W. Central Ave. Tickets are $10-$20. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

• Ley Line performs with guest Voces Divinas at 7 p.m. July 24 as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges, 600 Museum Way. Tickets are $12 ($10/members). 418-5700, crystalbridges.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sebastian Bordeaux will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. today, July 18; Sprungbilly will perform at 8:30 p.m. July 19; Vintage Pistol performs at 9 p.m. July 23; and The Reckoning performs at 9 p.m. July 24 at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• The Roving Gambler Band will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. today, July 18, for the Mountain Street Stage concert series; and Cherokee storyteller Gayle Ross will perform Legends of the Moon: Storytelling & Music at 10:30 a.m. July 21 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• Melody Pond will perform at 6:30 p.m. July 22; and Opal Agafia will perform a tribute to Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn at 3 p.m. July 24 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. $20 for Opal. 236-2404; prairiestreetlive.com.

• Trout Fishing in America will perform at 7 p.m. July 22 as part of the Gulley Park Concert Series, 1850 E. Township St. Free. fayetteville-ar.gov.

• Mike Ryan will perform with guest Troy Cartwright at 8:30 p.m. July 22; Leah & The Mojo Doctors will perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour July 23; Eureka Strings will perform at 9:30 p.m. July 23 with guest Chucky Waggs & Co.; and Jenna & the Soul Shakers will perform The Amy Winehouse Experience at 8:30 p.m. July 24 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tickets are $15-$20 for Ryan; $8 for Leah; $10-$12 for Strings; and $12 for Jenna.

FORT SMITH

• KVDE will perform at 9 p.m. July 23 with guests 91' Thompson, and Swayzee Beats; and Hayfield performs at 8:30 p.m. July 24 with Lance Carpenter at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

Tickets are $10-$12 for KVDE; and $10 for Hayfield.

LOWELL

• Stand-up comedian Janet Williams will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 23 and at 7:30 p.m. July 24 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. Tickets are $33. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Carson Jeffrey will perform at 8 p.m. July 23; and Jukeboxx will perform at 8 p.m. July 24 at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park. railyardlive.com.

General admission/lawn seating is free, but every guest must register to reserve a pod. Table reservations available for $20-$25.

SPRINGDALE

• Beer & Hymns returns at 5 p.m. today, July 18, with a Stars & Stripes event benefiting Sheep Dog Impact Assistance; and The Piano Bar will perform at 6:30 p.m. July 23 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700, facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

• Route 358 will perform at 7 p.m. July 21 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337, blackapplehardcider.com.

• Elizabeth Bainbridge will perform at 6 p.m. July 23 at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. Free. 419-4999. digjazz.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.