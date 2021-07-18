Local notes: Blood donors urgently needed

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, reports less than optimal levels of all blood types. While covid-19 vaccinations are in progress, the turnout at many area blood drives is still being negatively affected. On the hospital side, blood transfusions are taking place at levels not seen in several years. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community.

CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, as well as dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Harrison area residents will have the opportunity to donate from noon to 6 p.m. July 22 at the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Bloodmobile in the parking lot at 620 N. Main St. in Harrison.

Donors also provide all the blood for patients at Eureka Springs Hospital as well as other facilities across the Ozarks. Eureka Springs area residents may donate from 1 to 6 p.m. July 21 at the Inn of the Ozarks, 207 Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

In Harrison, donors may go to Harrison Community Blood Drive which will be at First Christian Church, 915 S. Maple St., in the fellowship hall from noon to 6 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary.

Information: cbco.org.

Red Cross

While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types -- especially type O -- are urged to make an appointment to give now.

Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

In most cases, those who have received a covid-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

• Bella Vista: 1:30-5:30 p.m. July 22, First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive

• Bentonville: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 20, Bentonville Plaza, 609 S.W. Eighth St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 30, Bentonville Church of Christ, 904 N. Walton Blvd.

• Rogers: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 19, Rogers Christian Church, 2501 W. Oak St.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 20 and 21, Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut St.; 1-6 p.m. July 21, Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E. Locust St.; noon-4 p.m. July 26, Walmart, 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd; 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 27, Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway

• Siloam Springs: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 27, Community Christian Fellowship, 525 S. Lincoln St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 28, Simmons Prepared Foods, 601 N. Hico St.

• Farmington: noon-6 p.m. July 22, Farmington Junior High, 278 W. Main St.

• Fayetteville: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 23, Toyota of Fayetteville, 1418 W. Showroom Drive; noon-4 p.m. July 26, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St.

Information: redcrossnlood.org or (800) 733-2767.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

