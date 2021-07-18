Lockup altercation leaves man charged in prisoner's death

TEXARKANA, Texas -- A man accused of attacking a fellow inmate in the Bowie County jail annex last October has been charged with murder.

Randy L. Baker, 38, was an Arkansas Department of Correction inmate serving his time in the Bowie County jail via a contract between Corrections Department and Bowie County when he attacked Rickey Daffron, 59, who was also being held via the Corrections Department contract, according to a probable cause affidavit

Baker attacked Daffron in a day room of the pod where both were being held after a disagreement over the television, according to the affidavit. Baker claimed the fight started after Daffron spat on him, but according to the affidavit, Baker started the physical altercation by hitting Daffron with a cup.

Baker grabbed Daffron by his shirt and pushed him into cell bars, the affidavit said.

"Daffron attempts to defend himself, however, Baker struck Daffron on the right side of his head, rendering him unconscious," the affidavit states.

Baker continued to assault Daffron while Daffron was unconscious by striking him multiple times in the head, according to the affidavit. Baker picked Daffron up and dropped him on the floor, hitting him several more times in the head, before kicking Daffron in the head and walking away.

Daffron died Oct. 28 in a hospital.

A custodial death report prepared by the Bowie County sheriff's office in November noted that Daffron tested positive for a covid-19 infection upon being admitted to Wadley Regional Medical Center. He also was suffering from a brain bleed and broken orbital socket.

The initial death report noted that Daffron's diagnosis as suffering from covid complicated the belief that it was the injuries suffered in the jail that caused his death. That report has since been amended to reflect the findings of the medical examiner who performed an autopsy on Daffron.

According to the affidavit, an autopsy report received in February concluded that Daffron died as a result of blunt force injuries complicated by covid-19, heart disease and diabetes.

Baker was booked back into the Bowie County jail on a charge of murder July 9. Bail has been set at $1 million.

Baker faces five to 99 years or life in a Texas prison if convicted.