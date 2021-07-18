Little Rock notebook

LR ranked at 93rd on best places list

A U.S. News and World Report ranking placed the Little Rock metropolitan area No. 93 on the "Best Places to Live" list and noted the city's No. 13 spot on the publication's list of the most dangerous metropolitan areas in the country.

The ranking of most dangerous places for 2021-22 was based on metropolitan areas' murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people as reported in FBI crime statistics, according to the U.S. News methodology. The report was released Wednesday.

Memphis was ranked first, followed by San Juan, Puerto Rico and Flint, Mich.

The Northwest Arkansas metropolitan area, which includes Fayetteville and its environs, took the No. 4 spot on the "Best Places to Live" list this year, climbing four spots.

Firm: No red flags in fiscal '20 audit

An audit identified no major issues during a review of the city's finances for the 2020 fiscal year, according to a presentation to the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday.

David Coleman, a partner with the accounting firm BKD, gave the presentation.

Before the presentation, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said efforts are underway to align the city's financial ordinances with changes made at the level of the Governmental Accounting Standards Board and generally accepted accounting principles.

The changes were recommended by the Government Finance Officers Association, Scott said.

The ordinances will be prepared by City Attorney Tom Carpenter for review at a July 27 agenda meeting, Scott added.