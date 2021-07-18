Marriage licenses

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Jeffrey Lane Hensley, 44, Van Buren, and Stephanie Lynn McDowell, 42 Uniontown

Jonathan Alexander Deen, 20, Hackett, and Destinee Jo Moore, 19, Van Buren

Alexander Lee Turner, 34, Arkoma, Okla., and Victoria Anne Foster, 40, Mulberry

Wallace Leo Morgan III, 45, and Desiree Michelle Monts, 42, both of Van Buren

Larry Dean Gregory II, 20, and Brittany Lynn Breshears, 26, both of Van Buren

John Thomas Mahoney, 22, and Rivka Moriah Payne, 21, both of Gentry

Dwayne Dee Dillard, 60, and Arlene Francis White, 56, both of Van Buren

Clyde Brett Hamilton, 61, and Teresa Dawn Harvey, 50, both of Alma

Leon Keven Shelly, 53, and Tiffani Marie McFadden, 30, both of Van Buren

Brian Keith Shelton Jr., 24, and Bailey Ann Kea, 23, both of Fordyce

Brian Douglas Watteau, 54, and Brenda Maxcine Adams, 57, both of Van Buren

Douglas Walton, 25, and Lyndsey Shawntae Priest, 24, both of Van Buren

Dominic Isaiah Giusti, 40, and Sarah Ashley Koch, 35, both of Van Buren

Rusty Ira Lemonier, 30, and Cheyene Nakole Overstreet, 23, both of Chester

Sebastian County

Thomas Pacey, 41, and Milissa Kay Campbell, 36, both of Fort Smith

Brett Alexander Davis, 20, Durant, Okla., and Samantha Lynn Morse, 20, Greenwood

Matthew Daniel Charles Funk, 34, Arkoma, Okla., and Brandy Dawn McKinney, 48, Fort Smith

Christopher Lynn Daniels, 40, and Tasia Ladawn Humphrey, 20, both of Fort Smith

Taylor James Bunting, 26, and Raedin Lashay Jewell Swafford, 20, both of Fort Smith

Steven Samuel Ward, 21, and Jessica Elaine Moore, 27, both of Long Beach, Miss.

Levi Allen Hicks, 21, and Audrey Renee Cook, 21, both of Greenwood

Michael S. Castleberry Jr., 39, and Melisa Sue Spencer, 37, both of Fort Smith

Anthony W. Grayson, 44, Fort Smith, and Kristyn Marie Rowe, 38, Barling

Jack Bailey Pevehouse, 22, Muskogee, Okla., and Makala Dawn Pack-Johnson, 21, Wetumka, Okla.

William Buddy Pelfrey, 32, and Anna Laura Scherff, 24, both of Fort Smith

Tyrone Deonne Bell, 40, Fort Smith, and Starlette Rose Owens, 44, Alma

Terry Lee Holamon, 67, and Linda Joan Johnson, 63, both of Blanchard, Okla.

Mark Lee Clifton, 56, and Lois June Beaver, 67, both of Roland, Okla.

Leon Dennis Bohannon, 49, Poteau, Okla., and Barbara Jean Yeazel, 47, Shady Point, Okla.

George Wright Smith, 50, and Adria Jodawn Johnson, 48, both of Fort Smith

Christian Chase Armstrong, 27, and Elizabeth Dawn Jones, 30, both of Fort Smith

Harold Wayne Scifres Jr., 54, and Gaylene Lynett Tidwell, 51, both of Greenwood

Von Christopher Hollis, 34, and Amanda Kristine Eastman, 34, both of Fort Smith

Michael Arreola, 30, and Alexis Elaine Baker, 29, both of Fort Smith

Jonathan L. Adams, 40, and Rhonda Lee Stewart, 50, both of Fort Smith

Ethan Allen Struble, 31, Hackett, and Brandie Lee Cumbie, 39, Midland

Russell Allen Parton, 70, and Katherine Prigmore, 73, both of Chickasha, Okla.

Damian Gage Hooten, 25, and Susan Christina Smith, 25, both of Fort Smith

John Glenn Darter Wright, 24, and Jordan Ann Paige Haag, 20, both of Fort Smith

Devin William Pellerin, 35, and Sydney Anne Kordus, 29, both of Lavaca

Earl Weaver, 60, and Charlotte Ann Brazzle, 60, both of Fort Smith

Baltazar Lira Solis, 39, and Leticia Ventura Lucas, 35, both of Heavener, Okla.

Jimmy Dakota Allison, 26, Mansfield, and Kathleen Nichole Robbins, 25, Huntington

Ruben Iraburo, 64, and Silvia Iraburo, 60, both of Fort Smith