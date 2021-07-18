Marriage licenses

CRAWFORD COUNTY
Jeffrey Lane Hensley, 44, Van Buren, and Stephanie Lynn McDowell, 42 Uniontown
Jonathan Alexander Deen, 20, Hackett, and Destinee Jo Moore, 19, Van Buren
Alexander Lee Turner, 34, Arkoma, Okla., and Victoria Anne Foster, 40, Mulberry
Wallace Leo Morgan III, 45, and Desiree Michelle Monts, 42, both of Van Buren
Larry Dean Gregory II, 20, and Brittany Lynn Breshears, 26, both of Van Buren
John Thomas Mahoney, 22, and Rivka Moriah Payne, 21, both of Gentry
Dwayne Dee Dillard, 60, and Arlene Francis White, 56, both of Van Buren
Clyde Brett Hamilton, 61, and Teresa Dawn Harvey, 50, both of Alma
Leon Keven Shelly, 53, and Tiffani Marie McFadden, 30, both of Van Buren
Brian Keith Shelton Jr., 24, and Bailey Ann Kea, 23, both of Fordyce
Brian Douglas Watteau, 54, and Brenda Maxcine Adams, 57, both of Van Buren
Douglas Walton, 25, and Lyndsey Shawntae Priest, 24, both of Van Buren
Dominic Isaiah Giusti, 40, and Sarah Ashley Koch, 35, both of Van Buren
Rusty Ira Lemonier, 30, and Cheyene Nakole Overstreet, 23, both of Chester
Sebastian County
Thomas Pacey, 41, and Milissa Kay Campbell, 36, both of Fort Smith
Brett Alexander Davis, 20, Durant, Okla., and Samantha Lynn Morse, 20, Greenwood
Matthew Daniel Charles Funk, 34, Arkoma, Okla., and Brandy Dawn McKinney, 48, Fort Smith
Christopher Lynn Daniels, 40, and Tasia Ladawn Humphrey, 20, both of Fort Smith
Taylor James Bunting, 26, and Raedin Lashay Jewell Swafford, 20, both of Fort Smith
Steven Samuel Ward, 21, and Jessica Elaine Moore, 27, both of Long Beach, Miss.
Levi Allen Hicks, 21, and Audrey Renee Cook, 21, both of Greenwood
Michael S. Castleberry Jr., 39, and Melisa Sue Spencer, 37, both of Fort Smith
Anthony W. Grayson, 44, Fort Smith, and Kristyn Marie Rowe, 38, Barling
Jack Bailey Pevehouse, 22, Muskogee, Okla., and Makala Dawn Pack-Johnson, 21, Wetumka, Okla.
William Buddy Pelfrey, 32, and Anna Laura Scherff, 24, both of Fort Smith
Tyrone Deonne Bell, 40, Fort Smith, and Starlette Rose Owens, 44, Alma
Terry Lee Holamon, 67, and Linda Joan Johnson, 63, both of Blanchard, Okla.
Mark Lee Clifton, 56, and Lois June Beaver, 67, both of Roland, Okla.
Leon Dennis Bohannon, 49, Poteau, Okla., and Barbara Jean Yeazel, 47, Shady Point, Okla.
George Wright Smith, 50, and Adria Jodawn Johnson, 48, both of Fort Smith
Christian Chase Armstrong, 27, and Elizabeth Dawn Jones, 30, both of Fort Smith
Harold Wayne Scifres Jr., 54, and Gaylene Lynett Tidwell, 51, both of Greenwood
Von Christopher Hollis, 34, and Amanda Kristine Eastman, 34, both of Fort Smith
Michael Arreola, 30, and Alexis Elaine Baker, 29, both of Fort Smith
Jonathan L. Adams, 40, and Rhonda Lee Stewart, 50, both of Fort Smith
Ethan Allen Struble, 31, Hackett, and Brandie Lee Cumbie, 39, Midland
Russell Allen Parton, 70, and Katherine Prigmore, 73, both of Chickasha, Okla.
Damian Gage Hooten, 25, and Susan Christina Smith, 25, both of Fort Smith
John Glenn Darter Wright, 24, and Jordan Ann Paige Haag, 20, both of Fort Smith
Devin William Pellerin, 35, and Sydney Anne Kordus, 29, both of Lavaca
Earl Weaver, 60, and Charlotte Ann Brazzle, 60, both of Fort Smith
Baltazar Lira Solis, 39, and Leticia Ventura Lucas, 35, both of Heavener, Okla.
Jimmy Dakota Allison, 26, Mansfield, and Kathleen Nichole Robbins, 25, Huntington
Ruben Iraburo, 64, and Silvia Iraburo, 60, both of Fort Smith