Memphis lineman puts trust in Hogs

Offensive lineman Patrick Kutas orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Saturday over Oregon, Illinois and Florida State.

Kutas, 6-5, 280 pounds, of Christian Brothers in Memphis, also had offers from schools such as Louisville, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Purdue, Virginia and Virginia Tech. He narrowed his list to the Hogs, Oregon, Florida State and Illinois on July 4.

He made an official visit to Fayetteville from June 11-13 and felt at ease with Coach Sam Pittman and the players.

"It felt right. It felt like it was the prefect time," Kutas said. "I really like Arkansas. I think it's a positive trend where they're going. I really bonded with all of the coaching staff there. The strength coach, Coach Pittman and even the players. I just felt comfortable around them."

He and his parents did a virtual visit with the Razorbacks on Feb. 27, and he followed that up with a trip to Fayetteville for a spring scrimmage March 20. He also officially visited Illinois and Oregon in June.

Pittman's reputation for producing offensive linemen helped the Razorbacks land him.

"Coach Pittman produces ... good O-linemen," he said. "So I think I could be the next great O-lineman there. I know my work ethic. I could get a shot at playing early, so it's SEC ball. You're not getting better than that."

Kutas' trust in Pittman also factored into his decision.

"In talking to all the players there, they all trust him," he said. "They all have that sense of winning. There's something around him that makes you want play for this guy."

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Kutas a 3-star-plus prospect. Kutas also recorded 31 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 recovered fumble on defense as a junior.

Kutas has said the Hogs were recruiting him to play on defense at first, but that has changed.

"I kind of talked to them about that because we've been having practice and I'm really kind of focused on the O-line this year," Kutas said. "If I wanted to play D-line there, they would definitely let me do that but right now I think I'm more of an of O-lineman."

He is the 16th commitment in Arkansas' 2022 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.