Environmental notebook

Navigation system deadline extended

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has extended the time allotted for public input to Aug. 13 for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System's Master Plan revision, according to a news release.

The master plan covers the classifications of all the federal land along the river within Arkansas' borders. The Corps' Little Rock district is looking to revise the 40-year-old plan with the consideration of factors such as environmental and socioeconomic, recreation trends and public input, project manager Dana Coburn has said.

This revision will determine what the lands look like through the next 20-30 years.

The comment period was extended because of unforeseen circumstances, according to the Monday news release from the Corps.

"The extension will ensure full public participation and allow the public more time to send in their responses," the release stated.

This first round of public input is part of the initial phase in which the Corps will decide scope, focus and content of the master plan updates.

No in-person workshops are being held for this phase, but comments can be submitted via an online submission form at www.swl.usace.army.mil, through regular mail, email and fax.

Volunteers swell for spring cleanup

More than twice as many Arkansans picked up trash and debris during this spring's Great American Cleanup than during both 2020 initiatives, according to the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission.

During 309 events across the state, 8,394 volunteers removed 241,865 pounds of litter, according to a Thursday social media post by the commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

Each spring from March through May, Arkansas participates in Keep America Beautiful's Great American Cleanup, the nation's largest community improvement effort. The commission also promotes an annual fall campaign, the Great Arkansas Cleanup.

Organizers canceled some 2020 events because of covid-19, but 4,157 volunteers still cleaned up 153,314 pounds of litter during 212 events last year, according to the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission website.

This spring's cleanup crews also outnumbered 2019's count of about 7,000 volunteers.

"This year it seems like people are more anxious to get outdoors and get things looking clean, green and beautiful again," Robyn Taylor, volunteer program manager, said in April during the cleanup.

This spring, volunteers also removed 1.02 million pounds of bulky waste along with the litter from 742 miles of roadside, 139 miles of waterway and shorelines, and 226 acres of parks and public areas. Volunteers collected 3,834 tires and recycled 20,254 pounds of electronics while planting 500 trees, shrubs and flowers.

Together, Arkansans put in 50,354 hours -- the equivalent of about five years and eight months -- toward cleaning up their communities.