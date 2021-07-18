Brent Wright told the crowd that he’s among the “members of a club we did not want to join,” having lost his mother and stepfather in the 1981 collapse of two sky-walks at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Kansas City, Mo., as the community marked the 40th anniversary of the tragedy with a release of white doves.

Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia, and other officials celebrated the reopening of a stretch of heavily traveled Interstate 16, which connects much of the state to its coastline, after crews made quick work of demolishing a bridge overpass that was damaged during a crash.

Billy Nungesser, lieutenant governor of Louisiana, said his state is “the ideal destination for birding enthusiasts” and that he’s excited about a state tourism office project asking residents to weigh in on the best trails for bird-watching.

Jerry Carter, a conservation officer and former Army colonel, will now oversee 160 officers in the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks as the first Black chief of its law enforcement bureau.

William Rumer, a superior court judge for a six-county circuit based in Columbus, Ga., noted “My daddy died at 72, my big brother died at 72 and I am 71, so life began to focus,” as he announced his impending retirement so he and his wife can “enjoy the fruits of our labor.”

Daniel Marlin, 35, a Mobile, Ala., police officer, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence and placed on leave after his wife accused him of choking her during a dispute over another woman, according to authorities.

Natalie Fox of USA Health in Mobile, Ala., says the goal is to provide 5,000 doses as a hospital that has vaccinated thousands of Americans against covid-19 prepares to send a team of volunteers to vaccinate people in hard-hit Peru.

Clay Jenkins, county judge in Dallas County, said there is no cause for alarm and “we do not expect any threat to the general public” after a Dallas resident returning from Nigeria was isolated in stable condition with the first-ever Texas case of monkeypox, a rare viral disease in the smallpox family.

Kazi Mohammed Abu Sufian, who runs a farm in Charigram, Bangladesh, says it has become a craze for people to visit his 23-month-old dwarf cow, which is just 20 inches tall and weighs 57 pounds — and has attracted thousands of people to see it and snap selfies with it.