Nonprofit groups find new uses for Poor Farm in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The lands around the Johnson County Historic Poor Farm are being put to use by nonprofit groups and charities in a much different way than the asylum's original owners in 1855 may have intended.

The Global Food Project is a prime example. The new group tries to use its acre of space at the Poor Farm just west of Iowa City to educate gardeners about the intricacies of planting in Iowa, give access to free tools and create a diverse community around gardening.

"The whole idea is that the only thing you need to come out here is the desire to grow food, and then we'll help with everything else," Global Food Project manager Will Kapp told the Iowa City Press-Citizen.

The Global Food Project is just one organization that puts about 160 acres of land to use at the Poor Farm by providing a community-garden type space for immigrant communities in and around Iowa City to plant and grow produce they may not have access to or the space to garden at their own homes.

This is a contrast to more independent community gardening sites often found in cities.

The Global Food Project is being managed by Kapp, who is with IC Compassion, a local nonprofit group that performs immigrant and refugee advocacy work. Kapp, who is from Iowa City, said he worked on both small- and large-scale vegetable farms for five years.

The Global Food Project was founded in 2016. Four years later, it came under the wing of IC Compassion. Kapp was hired in January to work with the group.

Grow Johnson County, a nonprofit that seeks to improve healthy food access through charitable food production and hands-on education, and a land-access program for beginner farmers also use the 160 acres of the Poor Farm's land.

Kapp said members of the public can reserve 400 square feet in garden space on the plot of land at the Poor Farm for a $20 registration fee. In addition to providing the gardening space, the group has an irrigation system to water all the plots regularly and provides free tools, compost, mulch, plants and seeds.

On the 38 plots of Poor Farm land being used right now, there are 28 families, representing both local residents and recent immigrants from places like Sudan and Latin America.

"Maybe you have been gardening for your whole life in Sudan, but now you are here in Iowa. It's about what is going to be different about gardening here compared to Sudan, Mexico or wherever," Kapp said, noting that the weeds, soil, seasons and watering levels can be completely different and overwhelming to those who are not used to the American Midwest.

Kapp said the Global Food Project is focused for now on providing the space and resources for people to garden at the Johnson County Poor Farm. But in the future he would like to see educational resources and programming for the farmers.

"Most people are coming in with a pretty good idea of what they want to grow and how they want to grow, but they may be encountering obstacles that they are not really sure how to counteract," he said.

Kapp said the community-garden concept goes beyond just providing a place for people to grow crops with the Global Food Project. He said it takes an extra step of bridging cultures.

"Immigrant populations are somewhat insular just by virtue of language barriers and culture barriers," he said.

But one value Kapp sees in the community garden is the ability to bring people from multiple immigrant communities together with some longer-term Iowa City residents and help them establish connections through gardening and food.

The Johnson County Historic Poor Farm was established in 1855 to house and treat the mentally ill and poor. The Johnson County Historical Society's account of the property's history says leaders at the time thought fresh air and hard work would benefit the farm's subjects, who tended to crops and dairy production.

A portion of the property that includes buildings, a cemetery and some farm ground, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Alexandra McKendree, the executive director of the Johnson County Historical Society, said she thinks letting groups like the Global Food Project operate on this land is great for the community.

"Poor farms were started not just for poor people, not just the mentally handicapped. A lot of people could have ended up at the poor farm," she said. "It's gone full circle because the land, in a way, is still providing a safe space for people to come together."

The Poor Farm is undergoing a series of improvements and renovations to the buildings by Johnson County. The Board of Supervisors were updated on that last week.

Kapp sees symbolism in working on land located on the edge of Iowa City, right on the line separating rural and urban space.

"I think this is a really nice way to both acknowledge that this land was used by the county in a different way in the past and now is being used in a way that is a little more positive and is helpful to the community at large," he said.

While the Global Food Project only has 38 plots right now, Kapp said he hopes to double that in the near future, and also expand how the nonprofit group reaches out to local immigrant communities. The covid-19 pandemic put a pause on the group's goals as it took a one-year hiatus.

Kapp wants his group to hire translators who can help those who speak different languages communicate.

"I would like to have a French translator, Spanish translator and Arabic translator that are here so that people don't have to either suffer through my broken Spanish or try to meet me halfway on my English," he said. "The vast majority of gardeners can also communicate in English, but I would still like language to not be a barrier."

Will Kapp, manager of Global Food Project, right, talks with Omar Sirag during an open house event for the Global Food Project, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Johnson County Historic Poor Farm in Iowa City, Iowa. 28 people farm on 38 subdivided lots. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)