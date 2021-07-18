GOLF

Moore tied for lead

Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a course-record 60 on Saturday and is tied for the lead after the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Memorial Health Championship at the Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield, Ill., with Erik Barnes. Moore and Barnes are tied at 21-under 192. Barnes shot a third-round 65. Moore, 27, is the second player on the Korn Ferry Tour this season to card a 60, joining Nick Hardy at the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin, Fla. He birdied the par-3 second hole before tallying five birdies in a row from Nos. 4-8. After making the turn at 6-under 29, he collected three more birdies and an eagle at the par-5 16th hole to reach 11 under. Moore and Barnes lead by one shot over Jared Wolfe, who shot a 64 on Saturday. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 64, while Nicholas Echavarria (Razorbacks) and Matt Atkins (Henderson State) each had a 68.

Hahn shoots 60

James Hahn shot a 12-under 60 Saturday and is in contention to win the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky. Eight strokes back entering the day, Hahn had two eagles in the career-best round to move within two strokes of leader J.T. Poston. Hahn's 132-yard approach on the par-4 18th spun back, leaving a 35-foot putt that he missed to the right -- a few minutes before second-round leader Poston teed off. Hahn chipped in for eagle on the par-5 15th to get to 11 under and made a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th. Poston had a bogey-free 66 to get to 19-under 197. Luke List was a stroke back after a 65. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth (65) and Seamus Power (67) were at 16 under. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) had a 71 and is at 9-under 207.

Jutanugarns win

Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Saturday in Midland, Mich., shooting their second 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a three-stroke victory over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura. The 25-year-old Ariya won for the 12th time on the LPGA Tour and second this season, and the 26-year-old Moriya took her second title. The Jutanugarns finished at 24-under 256 at windy Midland Country Club. Clanton and Suwannapura, who had a two-shot lead entering the final round, shot 64. They won the inaugural event by six shots in 2019. The tournament was canceled last year because of the covid-19 pandemic. Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh (64) and Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok (66) tied for third at 19 under. Former Arkansas golfers Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi finished in a tie for 12th place (14 under) after shooting a 66.

BASEBALL

Lynn agree to 2-year deal

All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox agreed to a $38 million, two-year contract extension Saturday. The 34-year-old Lynn is 9-3 with an AL-best 1.99 ERA in 16 starts. With Lynn helping anchor the rotation, the White Sox had an eight-game lead in the AL Central heading into Saturday's game against Houston. Lynn, who was acquired from Texas in December, will make $18.5 million in each of the next two seasons. The White Sox have an $18 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout. He was selected by St. Louis in the first round of the 2008 amateur draft. Lynn is 113-74 with a 3.48 ERA in 276 career games, including 252 starts.

BASKETBALL

Wizards hire Unseld Jr.

Wes Unseld Jr. was hired as coach of the Washington Wizards on Saturday, bringing the former Denver Nuggets assistant full circle with the franchise his father Wes led to its only NBA title in 1978. Unseld carries a strong resume apart from his name. He spent the past six years with the Nuggets and was promoted to associate coach under Michael Malone last season. He began his career with Washington as a scout in 1997 before working his way up to assistant coach, a job he held from 2005-11. Unseld replaces Scott Brooks, who was fired after three playoff appearances in five seasons.

Texas adds transfer

Minnesota's Marcus Carr announced Saturday on Instagram he will transfer to Texas, where he'll play for new Longhorns Coach Chris Beard. National recruiting outlets had reported recently that Carr was weighing Texas and an offer to play professional basketball in Australia. Carr, 6-2, 195 pounds, averaged a career-high 19.4 points per game last season with the Golden Gophers. He played one season at Pittsburgh (2017-18) and then transferred to Minnesota, sitting out the 2018-19 season and playing two more. Carr, a third-team All-Big Ten pick last season, has career averages of 14.8 points, 5.1 assists and a .336 shooting percentage from three-point range. ESPN ranked him the No. 2 player on its college basketball transfer rankings for the 2021-22 season.