Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission issued one permit, two well completions and 19 recompletions in the weeks ending July 2 and July 9. By county, they were:

PERMITS

UNION -- LANXESS Corporation of El Dorado for SWD 23S, HL: 2,452 ft. FNL & 244 ft. FWL 27-18S-15W, Latitude: N 33.127699687º Longitude: W -92.648123857º in Smackover. Permit depth: TVD: 8200 ft., MD: 8,200 ft. Work scheduled Aug. 1.

COMPLETIONS

UNION -- Quanico Oil & Gas, Inc. for White 1, SHL: 1,015 ft. FSL & 2,256 ft. FWL of Sec. 16-17S-14W in Champagnolle Field. Drilled to TD: 6,160 ft. Completed June 11.

Quanico Oil & Gas, Inc. for Moody J-4, SHL: 440 ft. FNL & 1,022 ft. FWL of Sec. 17-17S-14W in Champagnolle Field. Drilled to TD: 6,250 ft. Completed June 17.

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

CLEBURNE -- XTO Energy, Inc. for Lonesome Duck Farms 5-15H, in Fayetteville Form. Drilled to 9,923 ft. Loc. SHL: 196 ft. FNL & 1101 ft. FWL BHL: 11' FSL & 1646' FWL of Sec. 33-9N-11W. Workover done June 16.

COLUMBIA -- Mission Creek OPCP, LLC for DMCVU 67, in Cotton Valley Form. Drilled to 8,700 ft. of Sec. 14-18S-22W. Workover done May 27.

Mission Creek OPCP, LLC, for Phillips-Caldwell 8, in Cotton Valley Form. Drilled to 8,745 ft. of Sec. 18-18S-21W. Workover done May 26.

Mission Creek OPCP, LLC, for Hunt, Jeff 5, in Cotton Valley Form. Drilled to 8,687 ft. of Sec. 11-18S-22W. Workover done June 8.

Mission Creek OPCP, LLC, for DMCVU 65, in Cotton Valley Form. Drilled to 8,680 ft. of Sec. 15-18S-22W. Workover done May 26.

CONWAY -- Merit Energy Company, LLC for Rowell, E 8-16 1-35H34, in Fayettville Shale. Drilled to 11,210 ft. Loc. SHL: 201' FSL & 70' FWL BHL: 2,165 ft. FNL & 493 ft. FWL of Sec. 35-8N-16W. Workover done June 24.

XTO Energy, Inc., for Frederick 3-32H, in Fayetteville Shale. Drilled to TD: 10,770 ft. Loc. SHL: 240 ft. FSL & 1,686 ft. FEL BHL: 30 ft. FNL & 2,197 ft. FEL of Sec. 32-8N-16W. Workover done June 29.

XTO Energy, Inc., for Beene 5-7H, in Fayetteville Shale. Drilled to TD: 10,217 ft. Loc. SHL: 357 ft. FNL & 1,676 ft. FEL BHL: 810 ft. FSL & 1,330 ft. FEL of Sec. 7-7N-16W. Workover done June 30.

FAULKNER -- XTO Energy, Inc. for Martin 1-18H7 in Fayetteville Form. Drilled to TD: 11,196 ft. Loc. SHL: 100 ft. FSL & 1,620 ft. FEL BHL: 550ft. FSL & 578 ft. FEL of Sec. 18-8N-11W. Workover done June 16.

XTO Energy, Inc. for Woodrow 1-19H in Fayetteville Form. Drilled to TD: 11,139 ft. Loc. SHL: 210 ft. FNL & 375 ft. FEL BHL: 661 ft. FNL & 561 ft. FWL of Sec. 19-7N-11W. Workover done June 23.

FRANKLIN -- Merit Energy Company, LLC for Duerr 2-13C, in Lower Carpenter Form. Drilled to TD: 5,260 ft. Loc. 2,409 ft. FSL & 1,320 ft. FWL of Sec. 13-9N-26W. Workover done April 24.

INDEPENDENCE -- XTO Energy, Inc., for DTC 2-30H31, in Fayetteville Form, Drilled to TD: 7,636 ft. Loc. SHL: 416 ft. FSL & 1,248 ft. FWL, BHL: 475 ft. FSL & 991 ft. FWL of Sec. 30-11N-6W. Workover done June 8.

POPE -- Merit Energy Company, LLC for Grant 2 in Basal Hale form. Drilled to TD: 6,500 ft. Loc. 2,450 ft. FNL & 1,950 ft. FEL of Sec. 35-9N-20W. Workover done May 27.

Merit Energy Company, LLC for Garrison C 6-17 in Fayetteville Form. Drilled to TD5,045 ft. Loc. 1,900 ft. FNL & 1,600 ft. FEL. of Sec. 17-9N-20W. Workover done May 30.

SEBASTIAN -- Merit Energy Company, LLC for Lucille 1, in Middle Atoka/Spiro form. Drilled to TD: 7,630 ft. Loc. 1,495 ft. FNL & 1,520 ft. FWL of Sec. 16-6N-32W. Workover done June 2.

UNION -- XTO Energy, Inc. for Hill 6-21H28 in Fayeteville Form. Drilled to TD: 7,215 ft. Loc. SHL: 261 ft. FSL & 1,530 ft. FWL BHL: 506 ft. FSL & 560 ft. FWL of Sec. 21-11N-11W. Workover done June 17.

VAN BUREN -- XTO Energy, Inc. for Higgins 4-35H in Fayetteville Form. Drilled to TD: 7,368 ft. Loc. SHL: 597 ft. FSL & 678 ft. FEL BHL: 5 ft. FNL & 1,877 ft. FEL of Sec. 35-11N-14W. Workover done June 23.

WHITE -- Merit Energy Company, LLC for Wells, Carrol 8-9 2-28H in Fayetteville Form. Drilled to TD: 10,351 ft. Loc. SHL: 235 ft. FSL & 702 ft. FWL BHL: 481 ft. FNL & 1186 ft. FWL of Sec. 28-8N-9W. Re-instate done June 30.

Merit Energy Company, LLC for Deltic 7-9 1-21H, in Fayetteville Form. Drilled to TD: 10,889 ft. Loc. SHL: 560 ft. FSL & 2,250 ft. FEL, BHL: 630 ft. FNL & 525 ft. FWL of Sec. 21-7N-9W. Workover done June 1.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.