100 years ago

July 18, 1921

• Unidentified persons, firing from ambush, attempted to assassinate Deputy Sheriff Will Hobbs as he drove in his car along the Pieron road en route to his home southeast of the city early Saturday night. One shot from a pistol or high-powered rifle struck the windshield support and steering wheel, and passed diagonally through the glass, shattering the entire lower section of the shield. The officer was not hurt.

50 years ago

July 18, 1971

MARIANNA -- Lee County Judge Haskell A. Adams was charged with assault and carrying a prohibited weapon here Saturday in a Municipal Court hearing. The two charges, both misdemeanors, grew out of a confrontation between the judge and two Negroes last Wednesday morning. Municipal Judge James R. Van Dover drew the conclusion that Judge Adams should be charged after hearing witnesses testify for 3½ hours. Judge Van Dover set bond at $350 and ordered a trial in his court at 9 a.m. July 29.

25 years ago

July 18, 1996

• Little Rock Mayor Jim Dailey said Wednesday the city should be more cautious when considering proposed annexations. In a rare move Tuesday, the Board of Directors turned down a request by a property owner and a developer to annex 190 acres in western Pulaski County. Previous boards have embraced annexation. Dailey said the board's objection this time sends a signal that simply annexing on demand isn't enough anymore. He said the city should perhaps look at the long-term effects of annexation -- at how it affects the need for city services not just immediately, but over time -- before adding new areas. "Annexation is an advantage to the city, but maybe we aren't doing as much planning as we should," Dailey said.

10 years ago

July 18, 2011

• A broken water main flooded Base Line Road on Sunday afternoon, forcing authorities to close one lane of the busy southwest Little Rock thoroughfare. The westbound lane along the 5300 block of Base Line was closed when a 16-inch water main erupted, creating a large sinkhole in the road, said Bradley Thomas, a distribution foreman for Central Arkansas Water. Dry weather and high water usage likely caused the main to break, he said. The water over the street was eight inches to 10 inches deep, said Randy Hickmon, spokesman for the Little Rock Fire Department.