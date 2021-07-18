Padres-Nats suspended after shooting outside park

WASHINGTON -- The game between the San Diego Padres and Washington was suspended in the sixth inning Saturday night after a shooting outside Nationals Park that caused echoes of gunfire inside the stadium and prompted fans to scramble for safety in the dugout.

The shooting, an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars, left three people injured, according to Ashan Benedict, the Metropolitan Police Department's executive assistant police chief. One of the people who was shot was a woman who was attending the game and who was struck while she was outside the stadium, he said. Her injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

Two people who were in one of the cars later walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds and were being questioned by investigators, Benedict said. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately clear. Investigators were still trying to locate the second vehicle involved in the shooting.

The gunshots caused panic among fans inside the stadium, some of whom ducked for cover, hiding underneath tables and behind seats as announcers warned people to stay inside the park.

"It was just a chaotic scene," umpire crew chief Mark Carlson told The Associated Press. "We heard what sounded like rapid gunfire. We didn't know where it was coming from."

The Padres had just taken the field for the bottom of the sixth when several loud pops were heard from the left field side of the ballpark.

Fans sitting in left field quickly began leaving through the center field gate. A short time later, fans along the first base side began briskly leaving their seats.

Some fans crowded into the Padres' dugout on the third base side for cover, while sirens could be heard from outside the park.

The Padres led 8-4 when the game was halted. It will be resumed at 12:05 p.m. Central today, followed by the regularly scheduled game.

CARDINALS 3, GIANTS 1 Kwang Hyun Kim allowed three hits in six shutout innings, Tyler O'Neill and Paul Goldschmidt homered and St. Louis beat San Francisco.

CUBS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Willson Contreras capped a three-run ninth inning with a two-run home run, sending Chicago past Arizona.

DODGERS 9, ROCKIES 2 Max Muncy had two home runs and four hits, Mookie Betts had a home run before leaving with a hip problem, and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their fourth consecutive game, beating Colorado.

PIRATES 9, METS 7 Jacob Stallings' grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning off closer Edwin Diaz rallied Pittsburgh past New York.

BREWERS 7, REDS 4 (11) Christian Yelich doubled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 10, ASTROS 1 Lucas Giolito pitched a three-hitter, Jose Abreu launched a three-run home run and Chicago beat Houston.

INDIANS 3, ATHLETICS 2 Franmil Reyes hit his 15th home run into a luxury suite in center field, and Cleveland beat Oakland.

TIGERS 1-5, TWINS 0-4 Miguel Cabrera's bloop single scored Jonathan Schoop from first base, and Detroit beat Minnesota for a doubleheader sweep. Detroit kicked off the doubleheader with a victory, thanks to Robbie Grossman's leadoff home run.

ORIOLES 8, ROYALS 4 Ryan Mountcastle and Ramon Urias each had two RBI, and Baltimore beat Kansas City.

YANKEES 3, RED SOX 1 (6) Gerrit Cole struck out 11 and New York beat Boston in a game called after six innings because of heavy rain.

ANGELS 9, MARINERS 4 David Fletcher extended the second-longest hitting streak in Angels history to 26 games with three doubles and five RBI, and Taylor Ward homered and drove in three runs in Los Angeles' victory over Seattle.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 9, RAYS 0 Joc Pederson hit a two-run home run in his first start with Atlanta, Max Fried had a two-run double among three hits while throwing seven dominant innings, and the Braves shut out Tampa Bay.