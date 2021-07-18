Patents awarded to Arkansans

July 13, 2021

Patent 11,058,113 B1. Fly and Pupa Insecticide. Issued to Mark Smith of Jacksonville and Anthony Vertino of Sherwood. Assigned to Fly's Water LLC of Jacksonville.

Patent 11,059,583 B2. Package Release System for Use in Delivery Packages, and Methods of Delivering Packages. Issued to Nathan G. Jones of Bentonville, Gregory A. Hicks of Rogers, and Donald R. High of Noel, Mo. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,059,733 B2. Vermicomposting Method and System for Conversion and Treatment of Organic Waste Streams. Issued to Collin Tirman of Lonoke.

Patent 11,059,800 B2. Dehydroleucodine Derivatives and Uses Thereof. Issued to Cesar M. Compadre, Darin E. Jones and Peter Crooks, all of Little Rock; Monica L. Guzman of Ithaca, N.Y, and Paola E. Ordonez, Giovanni Vidari and Omar Malagon, all of Loja, Ecuador. Assigned to Universidad Tecnica Particular De Loja of Loja, Ecuador, Cornell University of Ithaca, N.Y., and BioVentures LLC of Little Rock.

Patent 11,060,363 B1. Starting Mandrel. Issued to Grant Pruitt and Shawn McBride, both of Fort Smith, Cris Braun of Van Buren, and Benjamin Micah Spahn of Alma. Assigned to Pruitt Tool & Supply Co. of Fort Smith.

Patent 11,062,262 B2. Systems and Methods for Identifying and Remedying Product Mis-shipments to Retail Stores. Issued to Greg A. Bryan of Centerton; Benjamin D. Enssle, David B. Brightwell and Jeffrey KerbsCQ, all of Bella Vista; Jesse L. Eaton of Springdale, and Cristy C. Brooks of Cassville, Mo. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,062,276 B2. Apparatus and Method for Reusing Containers. Issued to Nicholaus A. Jones of Fayetteville and Matthew A. Jones of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.