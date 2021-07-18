Police ID man shot outside LR eatery

Little Rock police have identified the man killed Friday evening outside the Dave & Buster's restaurant in the city's southwest, according to a release from the agency.

Kendrick Sisa, 22, of North Little Rock was shot and killed on the east side of the parking lot at 10900 Bass Pro Parkway, northwest of the Interstate 30/Interstate 430 interchange, according to a Twitter post from Little Rock police.

Spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes said Friday night that the department was looking for someone who fled from the scene in a silver sedan. The person was wearing a blue hoodie and light pants, he said.