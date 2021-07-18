Prisoner charged in cell's flooding

A Pulaski County prisoner has been charged after water damaged his cell in the county jail early Friday, according to an arrest report.

Warren Goodrum, 21, of North Little Rock broke the sprinkler in his cell, flooding the area about 3 a.m., the report said. He is charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and felony impairing the operation of a vital public facility, the report said.

Goodrum is accused in a 2018 slaying. He is being held without bail.