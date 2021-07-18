Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded June 21-June 25:

Charles M. Greenfield, Helen G. Greenfield, Charles M. And Helen G. Greenfield Family Trust (Revocable Living Trust) to Greenfield Townhomes, LLC 27 Hamilton Park Drive, Sherwood. Pt SW SE 31-3N-11W, $1,250,000

Cosden McClurg to Pointe Sherwood, LLC Pt Section 29-3N-11W, $1,050,000

Jeffrey Dawson, Judith Dawson to Shana M Coley, Andrew J. Yates 5408 Centerwood Road, Little Rock. L93, Prospect Terrace No.2 (L93R), $1,000,000

B & H Partners, LLC to Storemore Lawson, LLC Pt W/2 NE SE 24-1N-14W, $910,000

Matthew F. Bell to Scott Schoenleber, Samantha Mack, 1 Williamsburg Circle, Little Rock. L49, Robinwood, $829,000

James Zachary Mason, Scott Hammnans Mason to Sologne Eat, LLC Ls20-21 B92, Chenal Valley, $800,000

Arbor Construction, LLC to Nicholas B. Booker, Jamie Lynn Booker, 31 Falstone Drive, Little Rock. L12 B136, Chenal Valley, $795,000

Ahmed A. Ali, Noha I. Mohamed to Elliott Chester, Stephanie Chester, 10 Pinnacle View Cove, Little Rock. L249, Cypress Point, $735,000

Leigh Lovett to Jonathan Hart, 26 Kingston Drive, Little Rock. Pt SE SE 22-2N-13W, $729,000

Gary D. Jackson, Korey C. Jackson to Carey Antoon, Erin Antoon, 18010 Oak Creek Place, Little Rock. L1, Oak Creek, $681,000

Bank Of Little Rock to Better Business Bureau Of Arkansas, Inc., 17711 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. L5, Chevaux Office Park, $670,000

Smart Development, LLC to Michael Jerkins, 6504 Beacon St., Little Rock. L101, Westover Hills, $640,000

Steven Carter Toler, Stacey E. Toler to Scott Ford, Joan D. Ford, Pt NE NE 17-2N-14W, $625,000

David M. Weed, Tracy Stotts Weed, Weed Living Trust to Robert P Chatham, Pamela D. Chatham L2 B15, Woodlands Edge, $610,000

Jeff Lawrence, Angela Lawrence to Hooman Motahari, Mojdeh Taghizadeh Khamesi, 14101 Overcreek Pass, Little Rock. L7 B17, Woodlands Edge, $600,000.

Cory Nicholson, Miranda Nicholson to Scott Leroy Moon, Stacey Loretta Moon, 5610 Jim Hall Road, Jacksonville. Pt NW SW 4-3N-11W, $542,000

Robert T Forsythe to Dalton Kerr, Katherine Kerr, Kerr Joint Revocable Trust, 5 Lin Court, Little Rock. L4 B7, Pleasant Valley, $538,625

Mark S. Ratliff, Melissa S. Ratliff, The Mark S. Ratliff And Melissa S. Ratliff Living Trust to Young C. Kim, Nam Kim L40, Osage Hills, $520,000

Keystone Investments, LLC to Banyan Capital Investments, LLC L10 B66, Original City Of Little Rock, $500,000

Laura Elizabeth Powell, Kevin Josef Powell to Karen Denise Gattis, Gattis Living Trust, Patricia Marie Anslow, Patricia Marie Andslow Living Trust L12 B8, Hollenberg $489,000

Round Spring, LLC to Splash Chenal EOL, LLC 15707 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock. L2C-R, Onesource, $475,000

Kanis Pride, LLC to Butler Wealth Capital, LLC Pt SE NW 6-1N-13W, $465,000

Jeffrey E. Hull, Rhonda S. Hull, Jeffrey And Rhonda Hull Living Trust to Khalid Alkam, 2918 Woodsgate Drive, Little Rock. L63 B2, Woodlands Edge $460,000

Billy C. Morden, Linda S. Morden, Byron F. McKimmey, Marilyn McKimmey to James A. Rogers Excavating, Inc Pt N/2 Section 17-3N-11W, $447,260

William A Eckert, III, Beverlyn B. Eckert to Steven Toler, Stacey Toler, 9724 Garrison Road, Little Rock. Pt E/2 SW 12-2N-15W $440,000

Craig Merrill, Nancy Merrill to Scott Holloway, 19300 Silver Moss Trail, Roland. Tract III, Dogwood Trail Estates, $425,000

Matt Vandiver, Lauren Vandiver to Samuel Vogel, Mary Kate Vogel, 12 Bent Tree Drive, Little Rock. L31, Longlea Estates Phase III-A $397,000

Regions Bank, Joe Andrew Vogel Gift Trust to John T. Poole, Amber N. Poole, 19 Wildcreek Cove, Little Rock. L100 B3, Wildwood Place, $390,000

Matthew MacFarlane, Anna MacFarlane to Lorenzo L. Boatman, 9001 Johnson Drive, Sherwood. L16 B4, Creekside, $389,900

Diane Yost Jonsson to Jeffrey M Graham, Betty H. Graham, 801 Pleasant Valley Drive, Unit 17, Little Rock. Unit 17R, Woodridge Townhomes Replat, $385,000

Zhiva K Brown, Sherie L Brown to Ronnie K Dowdy, 1841 Oakbrook Drive, Sherwood. L89, Millers Crossing Phase 2, $382,000

E Ward Construction, Inc. to Samer Al Hadidi, Zain Alamarat, 638 Epernay Place, Little Rock. L17 B82, Chenal Valley, $375,000

Betty J. Bowerman to Jeff Wood, Jennifer Wood, 4219 Stoneview Court, Little Rock. L72, Longlea Manor, $375,000

David P. Studer, Jr, Erika E. Studer to Juhwon Peoples, Kasheena Peoples, 9 Palmetto Court, Little Rock. L362, St. Charles $375,000

Bruce Engel Construction, Inc to Wilson M. Herndon, III, Angela A. Herndon, 2301 Little Ridge Court, Sherwood. L10 B18, Stonehill Phase 7, $373,000

Graham Smith Construction, LLCto Michael Warren Smith, Melinda Keeton Smith, 98 Copper Circle, Little Rock. L24 B1, Copper Run Phase 2, $369,150

Karean M Dematti, Megan M Mitrani, Mallory A. Burns to Patrick C Hickman, Jr., Hannah L Johnston, 431 Midland St, Little Rock. Ls22-23 B11, Midland Hills, $360,000

Rita J. Noack, Michael J. Noack, Anna R. Noack to Michael Hoffman Miles, Cheri Renee Miles, 6008 Southwind Drive, North Little Rock. Pt NE NW 18-2N-12W, $360,000

Cynthia A. Priott to George Ernst, Taine Duncan 7801 Leawood Blvd, Little Rock. L34, Leawood Heights 1st, $359,000

Claudia T. Gravett, The Carroll And Claudia Gravett Revocable Trust to Blake A. Risner, Kelly E. Risner 5004 Calico Creek Cove, North Little Rock. L8 B42, Overbrook, $356,000

Sen Sheng, Xixi Wang to Adrienne C. Dobrowski, 22 Glasgow Court, Little Rock. L10 B21, The Villages Of Wellington, $355,000

Stephen Kyle Shadid, Stacey Shadid to Erica Lawrence 3 Winetrfern Cove, Little Rock. L10 B22, Woodlands Edge, $353,000

Steven H Riley, Steven Hilton Riley, Stacy Anne Riley to Keegan Ireland, Samantha Ireland, 9417 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood. L10 B9, Creekside, $350,000

John Chandler Watson, Lauren Alyssa Watson to Ryan James, Taylor James, 1 Creekwood Court, Little Rock. L11 B1, Wildwood Place, $350,000

Roderick Winfield Langley to Jennifer N. Head, Daniel J Head, 2108 Meridian Drive, Sherwood. L16, Millers Valley Phase I, $347,900

Sawyer Dunigan, Katie Dunigan to Richard Nelson, Natalie Nelson, 11 White Oak Lane, Little Rock. L517, Kingwood Place, $345,000

Michael V. Quern, Diane M. Quern to Justin Brodnax L76 B48, Chenal Valley, $345,000

Judith Dent, Joe Davidenas to David Patrick Studer, Jr., Erika Elizabeth Studer, 6 Anthony Lane, Mabelvale. L6, Chambers, Pt SW NW 15-1S-13W, $340,000

Christopher S. Horton to Kristy Lee Walters 3224 Summit Ct, Little Rock. L182, Echo Valley 2nd, $337,000

Rodney T. Turchi, Andrea J. Turchi to Caleb S. Rash, Katelyn M. Rash, 5917 Buffalo River Road, North Little Rock. L19 B15, Overbrook, $332,000

James Ashley Campbell to Leslie Stone, 6020 Longwood Road, Cammack Village. Ls8-10 B17, Mountain Home, $325,000

Derek A. Walker, Danita J. Walker to Erica L. Parson, 9 Nickel Cove, Alexander. L3, Little North Fork, $319,000

D. A. Phillips Homes, LLC to Alexander Silva, Jr., Amber N. Silva 9801 Meadow Creek, Sherwood. L27, Millers Glen Phase 4 $317,000

Charles Robert Gorman, Kimberly Gorman to Lynn Courtney Pledger, 28 Briar Patch Court, Little Rock. L96, Brodie Creek Community, $316,500

Deere Construction, LLC to Chuan Van, Nhung Mai, 852 Millers Glen Drive, Sherwood. L35, Millers Glen Phase 5, $315,000

Gary R. Dickens, Lisa R. Dickens to Frederick Chapple, 9748 Meadow Creek Drive, Sherwood. L8, Millers Glen Phase 4, $311,800

James W. Wyatt to Sadajit Kaur, 2908 Timber Creek Court, North Little Rock. L26 B1, Timber Creek, $310,000

Dena Rhoads, Harold Rhoads to Allison Williamas Taylor, 112 Vertical Loft Drive, Little Rock. L1 B1, The Vertical Lofts, $310,000

Deborah Knight to Monica Bracely, Lesley Bracely, 208 Summit Valley Circle, Maumelle. L32 B22, Maumelle Valley Estates, $305,000

Gabrielle O'Shea to Ryan Adams, 15 Lefever Lane, Little Rock. L603, Kingwood Place, $300,000

Craig Renaud, Mami Kuwano Renaud, The Renaud Living Trust to Carlos Alexander Jeffery, 1500 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock. L173, Kingwood, $299,900

David A Hodges, Marian Hodges to Centre Place Holdings, LLC Unit 5 (a.k.a. Units 5A & 5B), Centre Place HPR (formerly Providential Plaza HPR/Providential Place HPR), $290,000

Jane B. Brown to Tiffany Wilson, Alexander Wilson, 17000 Crooked Oak Drive, North Little Rock. L112, Bent Tree Estates Phase I, $285,000

Stephen R. Woods, Kristen D. Woods to Matthew Drew Lane, Tracy Nicole Lane 47 Heatherbrae Circle, Little Rock. L41, Heatherbrae, $284,000

Carpenter Outdoor, LLC to Jas And Tash, LLC 801 E. Sixth St, Little Rock. Ls1-3 B17, Rectortown, Ls4-5 B4, Woodruff, $280,000

Estate Of David Duncan Daniel, Sr., Auston Colyer Daniel to Melissa Ann White, 6612 Kavanaugh Place, Little Rock. L6, Kavanaugh Place, $280,000

Joel Antunes, Ellen Skomedal Austin to Jerry L Gray, Joyce G. Gray 1421 Cumberland St, Apt. B, Little Rock. L6B B49, Original City Of Little Rock, $280,000

Robin M. Peterson, Michael S. Henderson to Sally L. Saunders, L10 B199, Original City Of Little Rock, $280,000

Ross T. Duncan, Lindsey B. Duncan to Bryant Jarvis, Evelyn James-Jarvis, 125 Harmony Loop, Maumelle. L66, Pleasantwood, $275,000

Christopher M. Dersham, Shandy L. Dersham to Jerrod Patrick Smith, Cary Smith 121 Summit Drive, Maumelle. L46 B5, Maumelle Valley Estates, $275,000

Jan Elizabeth Lawson, M. Judith Moses Revocable Trust to Madelyn Winter, 4 Carrollton Court, Little Rock. L4, Carrollton, $275,000

Jowaun D. Wright to Jon Curtis 1415 Cherry Brook Drive, Little Rock. L13 B1, Cherry Creek, $275,000

Robert Julius Barnett, Sara Baker Barnett, Barnett Revocable Trust to Justin Hall, Unit 704, 300 Third HPR, $275,000

Lance Copeland Construction, Inc. to Ayesan Rewane, Osarugue Rewane 5212 Dequincy Drive, Jacksonville. L3, Jaxon Terrace Phase 14A, $271,000

The Great River Region Of The Christian Church (Disciples Of Christ) to Islamic Center Of Little Rock, Inc. Tract 4, Sach's Suburban Tracts, $270,000

Brian E. Wester to Edgar J. Montgomery, Deana D. Montgomery, 7156 Gap Ridge Drive, Sherwood. L32 B1, Gap Creek, $269,000

Drew Ebner, Christa Ebner to Wanda F. Andrew,s 2716 Gemstone Cove, Sherwood. L6 B10, Stonehill Phase IV, $267,000

Cassondra Sneed to Patrick Beam, Laura Beam 6312 Allwood Drive, North Little Rock. L18 B10, Green Hills, $265,000

Emmanuel N. Tancinco, Luzel S. Tancinco to Shilpa Mohanan, Shrikant Varma, 15418 Hartford St., Little Rock. L252, Capitol Lakes Estates Phase 1B, $262,000

Aaron S. Bell, Alexis Bell to Michael R. Thomsen, Judith T. Wang, 70 Lefever Lane, Little Rock. L582, Kingwood Place, $257,500

Sally Schonefeld to Sara Louise Jones, 4806 Lafayette Ave., Little Rock. L11 B1, Reutlinger $256,500

Joe H. Hilliard, Nicki N. Hilliard to Sarah Lindsey Harrison, Ls4-5 B17, Mountain Home- Cammack Village $256,000

William Kelly Stacy, Jessica L. Stacy to Wayne Liddy, Cheri Liddy, L20 B11, Stonehill Phase IV, $255,500

Gail Ann Brooks, Timothy Scott Brooks to Gage Brummer, Laura E. Brummer, Louis H. Wetzel, Jane Wetzel 8808 Old Spanish Trail, Little Rock. L68, Leawood Mountain, $254,462

James Philip Baker, Courtney Bennett Baker to Austin G. Morgan 203 N. Monroe St, Little Rock. L21 B5, Elmhurst, $252,500

Jonathan Michael Hart to Michael J. Stocking, Ronda E. Stocking 7205 I St., Little Rock. L14 B1, HF Buhler's 12th, $250,000

Rashad Harris, Christina Harris to Phillip Robbs, Emily Robbs, 420 Johnson St, Little Rock. Ls10-11 B6, CS Stifft, $250,000

First Secu/The Ponder Family Trust/Arno L. Ponder Trust to Kevin Liles, Charlotte Liles, L15C, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes, $250,000

Matthew T. Hunt, Amber L. Hunt to James W. Harris, II, Miriam Wood, L909, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XIV-A, $248,000

Brian L. Jones to Cesar E. Avalos, Omar Avalos, 17716 Michael Todd, Little Rock. Ls15-16, Tiffany Manor, $245,750

Mark H. Sylvis, Marilyn K. Sylvis to Eddie L. Noble, Christy Noble, 11725 Cannongate Drive, Cabot. L14, Cannongate Phase I, $243,600

Tiphany Hall Lopez to James R. Sandidge, Jr, Rebecca J. Sandidge, Sandidge Revocable Trust, L12 B20, Success, $241,000

Brian E. Broekemeier, Rachel J. Broekemeier to Hamilton Knox Bordelon, Brandy M. Dean, 1012 W. B Ave., North Little Rock. L18A B73, Park Hill NLR, $240,000

Real Estate Commercial I, Inc. to Falon Walker, 1204 Roberta Ann St., Sherwood. L11, Sherwood Acres Phase II, $237,000

Billy C. Collins, Jennifer R. Collins to Al Deaver, Al Deaver Revocable Trust, Alice Deaver, Alice Deaver Revocable Trust L4 B21, Mountain Park, $237,000

Christopher W. Edwards, Lauren R. Fairbairn to Mustafa M. Baroud, 2116 Stoney Creek Dr., Little Rock. L62 B13, Cherry Creek, $235,000

Stephen C. Hancock, Melissa D. Hancock to Best Real Estate Investments, LLC L678, St. Charles, $235,000

Monica Denise Ball, Ball Living Trust to Sarah L. Bradford, L1107, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XIV-B,

Garry R. Bledsoe to Hartness Construction Company, Inc. 2308 N. Arthur St., Little Rock. L8 B6, Altheimer, $229,900

Misty Lee, Misty Fox to Meredith Jett Garner, 6 Mockingbird Lane, Little Rock. L534, Kingwood Place, $229,900

Forest Park Partners, LLC to Al Deaver, Al Deaver Revocable Trust, Alice Deaver, Alice Deaver Revocable Trust, L7 B20, Mountain Park, $225,500

Angie B. Greer, The Greer Family Trust to Carolyn Lehoczky, L5 B5, Taylor Park Phase II, $225,000

SFR3-020, LLC to William G. Letzig, Dannielle Zumo-Smith, 1115 W. 24th St., Little Rock. Ls4-5 B10, Wat Worthen $224,900

Devin Blaine Featherston, Haylee Alyse Mitchell to Kim Townsend 8051 Nora Lane, Sherwood. L32, Hidden Lake Estates, $223,500

O & S Investments, LLC to Regina Ann Inman, 30 Indian Trail, Little Rock. L614, Kingwood Place, $222,000

Jonathan M. Camp to Joshua D. Estes, Bethany G. Walker, 5 Sams Cove, Little Rock. Ls482-R & 483-R, Pleasant View Phase VIII-C, $220,000

Eugene S. Schindler, Jr, Schindler Fmaily Trust to Matthew J Peterson, Cursti Ann Donahue, 1002 Silver Creek Dive, Sherwood. L111, Silver Creek Phase II, $220,000

W. C. Dodson, Hary R. Dodson to Jonathon Barriere, Mallory Barriere, 4720 Bunker Hill Dive, North Little Rock. L40 B62, Lakewood, $219,000

Warren C. Dupree, Keri D. Dupree to Stephanie Deanne Holliday, 928 Elkhorn Court,, Jacksonville. Ls184 & 184F, Walnut Pointe Phase VI, $219,000

Pamela Barnes, Pamela Norman to DNesha Hood, 47 Bentley Circle, Little Rock. L35, Bentley Court Phase II, $217,065

Richard Alan Cain, Patricia Lane Cain, Richard And Patricia Can Living Trust to John Lipin, Kristin Lipin, 519 Mellon St., Little Rock. Ls11-12 B31, Success, $215,000

Arthur Cm Tank to John Chavis, Janet Chavis 1303 Nandina Cir, North Little Rock. Lot E B3, Shady Valley, $215,000

Morgan Thrash, Thomas P. Thrash to Pleasant Properties, LLC L66, Marlowe Manor Phase I, $215,000

Nenita Cabantac to Erika Jackson, Jason Golden 1224 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock. L194, Walnut Valley, $213,000

Blake Bradford, Kerri Bradford to Chad Coburn, 9922 Echo Valley Court, Little Rock. L26, Echo Valley 1st, $211,000

Breanne Garner, Breanne M. Brakhop to Al Deaver, Alice Deaver, The Al Deaver Revocable Trust, The Alice Deaver Revocable Trust, Lots A & B, Casey, $210,000

Rhonda S. Carroll to Christopher Joseph Eden 3420 Pope Ave, North Little Rock. L6 B53, Lakewood, $210,000

Bryan Johnson to Joshua Patton, Breann Patton 11801 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock. L1, Pleasant Forest I, $205,000

Josyelnn E. Bess to FaDarrious Woods, Lea Woods 209 Fair Oaks Drive, Jacksonville. L7, Fair Oaks, $205,000

Spencer Logan Mitchell to Vallerie D. Moseby 1012 Talihana Drive, North Little Rock. L108, Indian Hills West, $200,000

Seth W. Buckman, Caitlyn E Buckman, Buckman Family Revocable Trust to Stefan Cooper, Tamara Johnson, 11557 Ridgetop Drive, Sherwood. L51 B1, Woodruff Creek, $200,000

Garrick Rogers, Lasandra D. Rogers to Andrew A. Wetherington, 820 Cedar Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L11 B6, Cedar Ridge, $200,000

Neil C. Gray, Rebekah F. Gray, Rebecca F. Gray to Calvin Liu, 12901 Arthur Lane, Little Rock. L1 B10, Gibralter Heights, $199,000

Andrew L. Barkley, Amber F. Barkley to Keyon Rodrekus Nelly, 3320 Millbrook, Little Rock. L52, Echo Valley 1st, $198,439

Carolyn V. Burcham, Carolyn B. Rushing, Tamara Anna O'Neal, David O'Neal to Michael Shay Stout, Rebecca Siver Kubiak, 53 Vantage Drive, Maumelle. L29, Woodland Heights, $198,000

Erica Armstrong Lawrence to Leah Ashley Hillyer, 1418 Westhampton Drive, Little Rock. L12, Westhampton, $196,250

Mallory Dryden Barriere, Mallory Dryden, Jonathon Barriere to Gregory Jamerson, 6605 Navajo Trail, North Little Rock. L2 B15, Indian Hills, $195,000

Amy Cooper to Regina Cloman Moore, Minnie B. Cloman, 124 Westfield Loop, Little Rock. L72, Westfield Phase I, $195,000

Nicholas Gregg Gladden, Coriana Renee Gladden to Hunter Hobby L3, Dale Woods, $195,000

Ralph Powell, Natalie Diane Powell to Ivory L Brown, 1904 Airborn Drive, Jacksonville. L219, Base Meadows Phase I-A, $192,900

Christopher Casler to Rachel Page, Kyle Page, 7332 Deer Meadows Court, Sherwood. L5 B2, Gap Creek, $191,925

BJR Group, Inc. to Donald Evin Turner, Jr., 37 Wedgewood Creek Drive, Little Rock. L92, Wedgewood Creek Phase II, $190,000

F. Mason Templeton to Wanda Kirchner, Chris Kirchner, Pt NW SW 4-2N-14W, $190,000

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Kristine Phillips, 4 Diaminitina Way, Little Rock. L55, Wisteria, $188,175

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Sheshachari Tiruvaimudi, 1 Diaminitina Way, Little Rock. L6, Wisteria $187,925

Kimberly Ann Cook, Louise Tippit Revocable Trust to Debra A Huitt, 2104 Clapboard Hill Road, Little Rock. L116, Sturbridge Phase II $185,000

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Nilantha Bandara, 110 Giselle Drive, Little Rock. L61, Wisteria, $184,710

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Mildred McTyer, 26 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock. L24, Wisteria, $181,100

Louis Scivally to Carol Butler, 17 McGovern Drive, Little Rock. L27 B5, Breckenridge 1st, $180,000

Dallas Colt Forbes, Audrey Brooke Forbes to Ronda M Gillum, 13725 Old River Drive, Scott. L65, River Manor Estates, $180,000

Wanda H. Byrd to Potter And Pine, Inc. 700 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock. L56, Queen Manor, $180,000 1

Tyler S. Thomas, Kaylyn M. Thomas to Judith Reid Kincade 4 Kingsbridge Way, Little Rock. Aot 4, Kingsbridge Townhomes HPR 1 $176,400

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Curtis Davis, 11100 Tipton Rosd, Sherwood. L25 B1, Bear Paw Phase III, $175,550

Bridgett Lynn Gilligan Norwood, Laurie Rose Gillihan Osborne, Bradley Wayne Gillihan, Hillihan Trust to Carmen R Shaw, 216 Eubanks Road, Jacksonville. Pt NW NE 28-3N-11W, $175,000

SFR3-020, LLC to Kayla Notias 5901 Glenhaven Place, Sherwood. L159, North Hills Manor No.2 ,$173,000

Joy A. Marshall, Michael Tedford to Deborah J Toland, James L Toland 3101 S. Fern Cove, Sherwood. L24 B2, Woodruff Cree,k $171,000

Chang Ho Lee to Mahmoud Farhan Qattum, 10206 Chicot Road, Little Rock. L1, Munford No.1, $170,000

Sharon Thompson to George Thompson, 4301 Lee Ave, Little Rock. Ls1-3 B1, Glendale ,$170,000

Kimberly L. McCray to Stephanie Renee Hall, 72 Redleaf Circle, Little Rock. L16 B1, Crystal Valley Manor, $169,000

Alexandra Marie Brown, Utaw Zakrewski to David Roberts, Kaitlyn Roberts, 118 Summer Shade Lane, Sherwood. L19, Autumnbrook, $167,500

Monica D. Johnson to Phyllicia Sneed, 11624 Rocky Point Court, Sherwood. L30 B1, Woodruff Creek, $167,000

Stephen E. Jones, Stephen E. Jones And Bridget D. Jones Revocable Trust to Lona Lewis, 15915 Lone Pine Road, North Little Rock. L12, Paradise Mountain, $167,000

Evercrest Properties, Inc. to RW Ventures, LLC 709 N. Buchanan St., Little Rock. Ls5-6 B11, Lincoln Park, $167,000

Matthew Shane Milner, Leslee D. Milner to Amber N. Hubbard 1009 Bittercress Drive, North Little Rock. L37, Faulkner Crossing Phase I, $165,900

Gregory. E. Snell to John Snell, Karlie Snell L43, Green Meadows Unrecorded, $165,000

Edward M. Morris, Shirley A. Morris to Jacquelyn Mae Johannes, 5 Riderwood Road, North Little Rock. L8 B1, Overbrook, $163,800

Sarah E. Pittman to Courtney Dalle Cantrell, 18 Smoking Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L92, Rolling Oaks Phase I, $162,500

Bethany Ann McReynolds to Michael Kinsey, Jessica Kinsey, 5813 Karen Drive, North Little Rock. L27, Lone Pine, $160,000

Deborah Andrews to Cherylene Marie Chapman, 11001 Gamma Lane, Sherwood. Pt NE SE 13-3N-12W, $159,900

P&G Properties, & Investments, LLC to Tamara Lynne Shear, 816 W. 35th St., North Little Rock. L4 B28, Booher, $158,000

Roger M. Galindo, Rozanna D. Galinso, The Galindo Family Trust to BSFR III Owner I, LLC L13 B9, Lakewood $158,000

Keith Harris, Jennifer Harris, Tulsa Collins to Derrick Conley, 2701 S. Cross St, Little Rock. L1 B11, Crawford, $155,000

Susan Moseley to Robert Steven Hulsey, Karen Kossler Hulsey, 42 Reservoir Heights Drive, Little Rock. L16, Reservoir Heights No. 2, $155,000

Chad D. Brown to Lorena Alejandra Martinez, Andrea Almira Johnson, 1821 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock. L10 B8, Lakewood, $155,000

Jessica B. Slaughter, Jessica B. Pickens, Chance Slaughter to Patricia ReNae Patterson 1008 Bittercress Drive, North Little Rock. L30, Faulkner Crossing Phase I, $154,50

Marvin Stewart to William E. Hall, Billy E. Hall, Billy Hall Revocable Trust, L68, Parkview, $154,000

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to David Courtney, Monica Bradley, 12312 Wahoo Drive, North Little Rock. L487, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $154,000

Suellen Graves Henry, The Stephen A Henry Living Trust to Lori Ann Walsh, Apt. 82, Kingsbridge Townhomes HPR 8, $154,000

David Jackson to Diann King 607 Franklin St., Jacksonville. L53, Graham Settlement, $153,000

Dylan S. Cauley, Dylan S. Maley to Christopher James Touzen, Christopher James Tounzen, 14 Donnell Drive, Sherwood. L32, Vervack Hills, $150,001

REI Nation, LLC to Catherine Lopez, JC Lopez Family Revocable Wealth Trust, 3811 Saint James Court, Little Rock. L38, Westbrook, $150,000.