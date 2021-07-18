Washington news in brief

Senators eulogize

Pea Ridge officer

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas' two U.S. senators paid tribute Wednesday to the life and service of Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple.

The 53-year-old lawman was struck by a vehicle and killed on June 26 while attempting to confront the occupants of a Jeep that had reportedly fled from Rogers police officers.

The driver, Shawna Cash, 22, of Pine Bluff has a lengthy arrest record related to drugs and theft, according to reports. Because of covid-19, she had been free while numerous charges were pending, reports show.

Standing beside a photo of Apple, the two Republican lawmakers -- U.S. Sens. John Boozman of Rogers and Tom Cotton of Little Rock -- delivered eulogies on the Senate floor.

Apple "worked tirelessly to uphold law and order over the course of 23 years, serving several Northwest Arkansas communities, including Pea Ridge for the last three years," Boozman said. "He was known to consistently support others. The compassion he exhibited in and out of uniform will be fondly remembered by those he helped."

Cotton said Apple's death illustrates "the tragic consequences of ill-conceived soft-on-crime policies."

"This criminal with a rap sheet longer than your arm should have remained in jail, and officer Apple should have gone home to his friends and family," Cotton said.

30 people to attend

leadership institute

Little Rock-based Renew America Together has selected 30 individuals to participate in its inaugural Civility Leadership Institute, retired Gen. Wesley Clark announced last week.

"These diverse individuals from across the country represent different backgrounds, beliefs, and demographic profiles. We are encouraged that they recognize we need to work towards a more civil future and that they are hoping to help in this process by using the tools they will learn from our program," Clark said in a news release.

The former NATO supreme commander launched Renew America Together in November 2018. The nonprofit group seeks to "revitalize public and political discourse by teaching and promoting civics, citizenship, and civility."

Members of the inaugural class will meet on a monthly basis during the six-month program. Once it is completed, they will participate in a yearlong "follow-up program to continue building relationships with one another and measuring their progress and accomplishments and receive professional coaching from industry leaders," the news release stated.

The inaugural class includes pastor Mark Evans of The Church at Rock Creek in Little Rock; Hana Mariah Hatta, operations and engagement director for Little Rock's Opera in the Rock; Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman Michael John Gray; Leigh Keener, discovery lab specialist at Episcopal Collegiate School in Little Rock; UALR Vice Chancellor for University Affairs Joni Lee; Eric O. Reece, Human Rights Campaign, Arkansas state manager; and Michael A. Sanders, Community Resources manager for Little Rock.

Cotton slates stops

in New Hampshire

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., traveled to Iowa and South Dakota last month. This month, he had New Hampshire on his calendar.

Iowa, the Hawkeye State, traditionally kicks off election season, hosting the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses. New Hampshire, the Granite State, holds the first presidential primary.

On Friday, Cotton was scheduled to give a speech at the Lincoln Day Dinner for the Grafton, Coos and Carroll County Republican parties. On Saturday he planned to address the Rockingham County Republican Party and to appear at the Hillsborough County Republican Party's third annual Machine Gun Shoot.

The weekend trip enabled Cotton to spend time with Republican leaders from five of the state's 10 counties.

"New Hampshire will be ground zero for the 2022 midterms. I'm excited to come to New Hampshire to campaign for Republicans so we can take back Congress and stop the left from taking over our elections," Cotton said in a written statement.

In Iowa, 87-year-old U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, got Cotton, 44, to perform push-ups with him. Each man performed 22 push-ups. On average, 22 veterans per day commit suicide, Grassley said, indicating that the push-ups were meant to honor them.

