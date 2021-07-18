Shedding negativity before taking a break

It's mid-July, and I'm grouchy, tired and eager for a vacation.

Here's a few examples that's turned me into a grumpy, old man lately. I'll return with a better attitude after a little time off, I promise.

NAME GAME

I realize we live in an era with people who are seemingly offended by everything, but the situation with the Washington Football Team and a possible replacement mascot is ridiculous.

Washington team president Jason Wright said the organization will not have any kind of Native American imagery for a new nickname after dropping the name Redskins nearly a year ago.

OK, fine. So, what's next?

Red Wolves, Red Tails and Red Hawks have been suggested as a possible replacement but even those mascots may not be acceptable.

How's that?

Apparently, any use of the word "Red" conjures up for the easily offended a link to Redskins, the team's former mascot. For anyone to link planes, animal, and bird names to Redskins just because of the word "Red" is a stretch of the highest order.

These people are just searching for something to be outraged about and it makes me wonder how they'd react in a real crisis. Not very well, I suppose.

BRAIN DRAIN

I've been on the radio and I'm not very good at it. But, my goodness, people, would it be too much to ask to think through a topic before blabbing nonsense on air?

There's plenty of concern that top football programs like Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, and Clemson will enrich themselves even more with the new NCAA rule that allows athletes to benefit financially from NIL (Name, image, and likeness). The topic was being discussed on a national sports call-in show when someone phoned in with what he described as the perfect solution to keep the rich from becoming even richer.

Why not have a draft, he said, for high school athletes like the pros do for college athletes? That way, he continued, the top teams wouldn't get all of the best players.

Forget for a moment students are supposed to go to college to receive an education. The caller's idea would mean an athlete from Arkansas, for instance, who grew up dreaming of playing for the Razorbacks, would be subject to a draft that could send him anywhere in the country.

It's the goofiest idea I've ever heard on sports talk radio and I've heard plenty. Fortunately, the host of the program shot the idea down immediately and listed several reasons why such an idea wouldn't work.

"I hadn't thought about that," the caller admitted before finally hanging up.

I think I'll switch to local programming, where fans of a football team that's won seven games the past three years will try to convince each other the team will win seven or eight games this fall. Should be fun.

ALL-STAR DUDS

Did you stay up and watch the entirety of the Major League All-Star Game from Coors Field in Denver last week?

Me neither. But I did hang long enough to understand why folks are criticizing those bland blue and white uniforms with a few letters across the front.

Beginning with Little League, it's traditional for players fortunate enough to be selected to an All-Star team to wear the uniform of the team they play for during the regular season. Growing up as a Cardinals fan, I was proud when someone like Lou Brock or Ozzie Smith took the field or stepped to the plate with the birds-on-the-bats logo across their chest.

That told the world he was a St. Louis player and he represented us, the Cardinals fans.

So, why the change this year?

Was it Nike or the folks in the marketing department trying to show how wildly creative they are? Either way, it was a mistake.

Keep it simple. Keep it traditional. Let the players wear their own uniforms.

PARTING SHOTS

There's only one national anthem in the United States. It's called The Star-Spangled Banner.

There's only one current president of the United States. His name is Joe Biden.

Want to know the quickest way for society to return to normal?

Get vaccinated. It's free and it's easy.