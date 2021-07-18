Shooting kills man, hurts mom

A man was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of his brother, and the firearm injury of his own mother in a "domestic related" incident, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the 1700 block of Belmoor Avenue around 4 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 55-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The suspect, said to be the woman's son and the brother of the 21-year-old man, was still at the scene and in a physical altercation with another person. The suspect was taken into custody. The other three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The woman had a non-life-threatening wound, but the man died of his injuries.

"The incident is still being investigated, but at this time it is believed the suspect who is the woman's son and the man's brother is responsible for the shooting," stated a news release from the Police Department.

The suspect was being held on a charge of first-degree murder. The motive for the shooting was unknown, police said. This is the city's 14th homicide this year.

Police said they were withholding the names of those involved until family notifications can be made.