State Sports Briefs

BASEBALL

Arkansas, ASU players sign

University of Arkansas signee Drew Gray has received a $900,000 bonus to sign with the Chicago Cubs, Jim Callis of MLB.com reported.

Gray, a left-handed pitcher from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., was the No. 93 pick of the third round. The bonus is well above the slot value of $627,900 for Gray to play professionally instead of for the Razorbacks.

The Cubs previously signed Arkansas center fielder Christian Franklin and catcher Casey Opitz.

Arkansas junior left-hander reliever Caden Monke, a 14th-round pick by the Kansas City Royals, signed for a $125,000 bonus, and senior left-handed starter Lael Lockhart, a ninth-round pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers, signed for $2,500, Callis reported. Because Lockhart has no college eligibility remaining, he had no leverage with the Dodgers. The slot value for the 282nd pick where he was drafted is $149,000.

Arkansas State University catcher Liam Hicks, a ninth-round pick by the Texas Rangers, has signed for a $30,000 bonus, Callis reported.

– Bob Holt

Travs vs. Naturals postponed

Storms across Northwest Arkansas forced the postponement of Saturday's minor-league game between the Arkansas Travelers and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

The game will be made up as a doubleheader today. The first of the two seven-inning games is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark, with game two to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. for the first game, and those with tickets for Sunday's game will be good for both games of the doubleheader. Ticket-holders from Saturday's games will be able to exchange their tickets for a future game.

Today's game is also a Kids Eat Free game, and kids will also be able to run the bases at Arvest Ballpark after the conclusion of game two.

GOLF

Rain disrupts Maumelle Classic

Thunderstorms rolled through Central Arkansas on Saturday and brought lightning and heavy rains that caused play to be suspended during the second round of the Maumelle Classic.

The weather hit in the early afternoon, which led to a number of golfers not being able to finish their rounds in the five-division event.

Maumelle Country Club head golf professional Cary Maddox said the second round will resume at 9 a.m. The tournament also will conclude after 36 holes instead of the usual 54.

None of the competitors in the Open Division finished their rounds Saturday, with the majority of them unable to begin. Francois Jacobs of League City, Texas, remains atop the leaderboard after shooting a 5-under 67 in the first round Friday. Arkadelphia's Kasoma Paulino and Fayetteville's Palmer McSpadden both shot a 68 on the first day.

Britt Davison of Sherwood and Terry Kirby of North Little Rock have two-shot leads in the Mid-Amateur and Senior Divisions, respectively, after both shot 2-under 70 in the opening round.

All but three golfers were able to finish their second rounds in the Super Senior Division. Little Rock's Kenneth Wessel and Maumelle's Craig Reynolds, co-leaders after shooting a 73 on the first day, managed to get through nine holes and remained tied for first. Glen Talbert of Sheridan fired a 5-over 77 in the second round and is 4-over 148 overall but still leads the Masters Division by four shots over Bill Wrentz.

– Erick Taylor

Long tied for 41st at Southern Am

Fayetteville's Luke Long shot a 1-over 72 during Saturday's final round to finish tied for 41st at 4-under 280 at the 115th Southern Amateur Championship at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio, shot a 4-under 67 to win the tournament with a 20-under 264. Bryce Lewis of Hendersonville, Tenn., was second at 269 and Connor McKinney of Australia was third at 270.

TRACK AND FIELD

Ex-UA athlete Werner wins USATF event

Former Arkansas Razorback Taylor Werner claimed the USA Track & Field Women's 6km Championship, posting a time of 18 minutes, 21 seconds to win by six seconds Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

It was Werner's first USATF title as a professional runner. Werner earned 15 points for the victory and is tied for second in the USATF Running Circuit standings with Emily Sisson, Sara Hall, Rachel Schneider and Anna Frisbie.

Emily Durgin placed second in 18:27, and Elly Henes finished third in 18:35.

Former Razorback Therese Haiss finished 15th in 19:32.

– Democrat-Gazette Press Services