Suspect detained in homicide probe

TEXARKANA -- A suspect in the shooting death of Texarkana resident Aaron Brown is in custody.

At 10 a.m. Friday, Tandraniqua S. Burris, 28, of Texarkana, Texas, turned herself in to the Texarkana Police Department, said Sgt. Kelly Pilgreen, spokesman for the department.

Burris was booked into the Miller County jail on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to police.

The case remains under investigation.

Brown, 33, was shot July 10 in the 300 block of East 49th Street, near Whiskey River Bar. According to witnesses and investigators, the shooting was the result of a confrontation in the road between Brown and a motorist.