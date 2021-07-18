Walking in his father's legacy: Green hired as Prairie Grove head junior high boys basktball coach

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Basketball players perpetually utilize feints to get an open shot, but when a coach successfully pulls one off, intentional or not, eyebrows get raised.

Such was the case when veteran Prairie Grove head boys basketball coach Steve Edmiston recently resigned as head boys junior high coach. For those not familiar with the inner workings of the program, reading that action as a line item in the minutes of Prairie Grove School Board proceedings wrought confusion, which Edmiston never intended.

To clarify the issue, a newspaper reporter contacted Edmiston to confirm he did not resign as varsity head basketball coach.

"It was just a technicality. I just had to resign as head junior high coach in order to fill the position," Edmiston said in a phone interview while admitting those casually reading the minutes might think otherwise.

The situation appeared unusual. Edmiston's sons, Alex and Cole, were born with their father in the coaching business. They haven't known any other way of life. Alex played for his dad in high school and graduated in 2020, and Cole is a sophomore. Coaches typically want to coach their sons, so the prospect of Edmiston leaving when Cole is now eligible for varsity seemed improbable, but some Tiger fans went so far as to glance at the Fearless Friday Class 4A basketball forums to see if any chatter existed regarding a Prairie Grove vacancy and were mystified when they found none.

In a nutshell, here's what transpired. After the 2020-21 basketball season, longtime assistant varsity and head junior high coach Ulysses Ruley resigned. Edmiston temporarily took on the additional duties as head junior high boys basketball coach to fill the void, but had to officially vacate that position in order to make room for the hiring of new Prairie Grove head junior high boys coach Blu Green, son of the late Mike Green, former Prairie Grove athletic director and basketball coach.

To break that down in basketball terms, Edmiston and Blu Green effectively worked an unorthodox give-and-go -- a play Mike Green would have been proud of watching the Tigers succeed in executing.

Blu Green played for Edmiston as a Prairie Grove senior way back in 2002-03, Edmiston's first year as a full-time head coach. Edmiston previously served as Prairie Grove interim head boys basketball coach for the 1999-2000 season when Mike Green relinquished the role in order to spend more time with his family.

"Steve's always been a guy I really respected. I don't remember a ton about his playing days," Blu said in a telephone interview of his new boss, "But I heard stories from my dad, then I got the opportunity to play for him as my head coach as a senior."

Blu Green followed his dad into the coaching profession and has 17 years of experience as a basketball coach after starting out as a volunteer assistant with Edmiston from 2005-07. He counts that as an advantage because of the insight he already possesses of the style of basketball Edmiston prefers.

"His dad was my coach my senior year so now we've sort of come full circle," Edmiston said.

Blu Green will be only the third assistant working under Edmiston since he was promoted to head coach on April 8, 2002, following six years as an assistant. Derek Dougan was hired at the same time. Dougan's wife, Shelley, would serve as Prairie Grove head junior high girls basketball coach and varsity assistant to Kevin Froud for many years.

Blu Green earned an Education Specialist degree from Arkansas State. He will teach P.E., health and social studies and serve as assistant varsity boys basketball coach.

As for stepping into his dad's legacy as the newest Prairie Grove boys basketball coach, Blu says it's very much an honor and a challenge at the same time.

"The approach I take is that I try to do the best job I can do," Blu Green said.

If that lives up to the standards set by his father in the Tiger program, he'll be content to let somebody else be the judge of that and not get overly concerned with those type of perceptions.

"I"m really passionate about the school and want to contribute in some way," Blu Green said. "I grew up around the game, and I definitely have a passion for the game."

Blu and his wife, Meredith, will celebrate 11 years of marriage this year. The couple have two children, a daughter, Nora, 5, and a son, Tripp, who turns two in August.

Mark Humphrey can be reached by email at mhumphrey@nwadg.com.