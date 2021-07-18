Pulaski County notebook

Water utility seeks to extend service

Central Arkansas Water has sent a request to Pulaski County Quorum Court members seeking funding for a project to expand water service to western parts of the county.

In a letter Monday, utility Affairs Manager Chelsea Boozer said the estimated $18 million project would provide high-quality and safe drinking water to an area along Kanis and Garrison roads.

The project could also provide broadband internet and natural gas to the area through a partnership, Boozer said.

The letter asks County Judge Barry Hyde and justices of the peace to consider allocating American Rescue Plan Funding for the project.

District sets free haircuts for pupils

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District will offer free haircuts at a "Back 2 School Cut-A-Thon," according to a news release posted on district's Facebook page.

On Aug. 12 from noon-4 p.m. students can receive free haircuts at 201 W. Martin St. in Jacksonville, the post said.

Vendor slots are available for the event, which is scheduled four days before the first day of school. More information can be obtained by calling or texting (501) 392-2965, according to the post.

Open house today at animal shelter

Maumelle Animal Services is holding an open house this afternoon for people interested in adopting pets or just interacting with the animals, according to a post from the city's Facebook page.

The Maumelle shelter, at 425 Cogdell Dr., will be open from 2-5 p.m., the post said.