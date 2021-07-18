North Little Rock notebook

Whistle-blowers policy modified

The North Little Rock City Council approved an ordinance Monday to align city policy on whistle-blowers with federal guidelines.

While employees could previously file complaints under the city's "grievances procedures," the change will align the city with a requirement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The adjustment is an update to the city's manual for nonuniformed employees who will be directed to file complaints with an immediate supervisor or the human resources director.

The council unanimously approved the ordinance.

Council approves pawnshop zoning

The North Little Rock City Council gave its approval Monday for a jewelry store at 9871 Maumelle Blvd. to be zoned as a pawnshop.

The store, American Jewelry and Loan, sought approval for the zoning change so it could pawn jewelry and is not seeking to turn into a regular pawnshop, Planning Director Shawn Spencer said.

The zoning change was previously approved by the North Little Rock Planning Commission at a June 8 meeting.

Photo exhibition to open at library

A new photo exhibition, "Humankind," opened Friday at the Argenta Branch Library at 420 Main St. in North Little Rock.

The exhibit, hosted by Blue-Eyed Knocker Photo Club, documents life from birth to death and is a tribute to the 1955 Museum of Modern Art exhibit "The Family of Man."

The exhibit is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until Sept. 10.