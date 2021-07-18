Who let the dogs out?

BARK Ranger Day, a day filled with dog friendly activities, was hosted by Hot Springs National Park on July 3 on Arlington Lawn.

The highlight of the day was A Bark in the Park pet costume contest and parade sponsored by Friends of Hot Springs National Park. Dogs and owners paraded past judges for a chance to win prizes from local sponsors. Prizes were given for Best Overall Costume, Best National Park Spirit, Most Patriotic, Best Look-A-Like, Most Unique and Best Naked Pet -- no costume needed.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/718bark/]

Dogs and their humans were also invited to participate in a BARK Ranger principles program, a guided hike and training, and wellness presentations. Skills demonstrations were given by Park Ranger Stephen Little and K9 ranger, Konyak, and Hot Springs Police Cpl. Brandon Jones and his K-9 partner Zeno.

BARK Ranger Day was part of the park's year-long celebration of its 100th anniversary as a national park.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins