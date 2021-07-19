Police investigate Little Rock homicide; 1 injured, authorities say

One person is dead and another victim was injured following a homicide in Little Rock on Sunday, police said.

The killing happened in the 10000 block of Mabelvale Plaza Drive, Little Rock police posted on Twitter just before 10 p.m. The post doesn’t name or provide the age of either victim.

The slaying marks the third homicide in three days in Little Rock.

Police on Sunday arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon at Westside Wine & Spirits on Rodney Parham Road. On Friday, a North Little Rock man was shot and killed on the east side of the parking lot of a Dave & Buster's restaurant, authorities said.

The investigation into Sunday’s shooting is ongoing, according to police.