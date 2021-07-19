Assistant principal resigns in Farmington

FARMINGTON -- Leonard Ogden, assistant principal of Farmington Junior High for the past three years, has resigned his position, and the school district is seeking applications to fill the vacancy.

The school's website lists two certified positions open at the junior high: assistant principal and guidance counselor.

Ogden came to Farmington from Fayetteville in July 2018, along with another Fayetteville staff member, Joe McClung. McClung was hired as the new Farmington Junior High principal that year, and the Farmington School Board approved hiring Ogden as his assistant.

McClung has since promoted in Farmington and started July 1 as an assistant superintendent for Farmington Public Schools, replacing Terri Strope, who retired June 30.

Ogden was one of four top candidates interviewed for the junior high principal position that became open when McClung moved to the administration building. The school board approved a recommendation to hire Teri Morris for the position at its May 24 meeting. Morris, who previously served as assistant principal at Searcy High School, started July 1 in Farmington.