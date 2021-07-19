Bader's infield hit, Reyes' record save carry Cards

ST. LOUIS -- Harrison Bader put St. Louis ahead with a checked-swing single off the glove of Giants first basemen LaMonte Wade Jr. in the seventh inning, and the Cardinals went on to a 2-1 victory over San Francisco on Sunday.

The Cardinals won the season series, taking two out of three against the Giants in both series against them.

Matt Carpenter hooked a ground-rule double down the right-field line off former teammate John Brebbia (0-1) in the seventh. Jose Rondon was brought in to pinch-run, and he advanced to third on a flyout by Paul DeJong. With the infield in, Bader hit a grounder that deflected off Wade's glove, scoring Rondon.

Bader is now 6 for 14 over his last five games.

"You know Harrison battled and put the ball in play, and we were on contact," Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said. "Harrison busted down the line and created some opportunity for himself. Some really good solid situational baseball."

Alex Reyes got the final three outs for St. Louis, setting a major-league record by converting his 24th straight save chance to start his career. LaTroy Hawkins held the previous record of 23.

"I try and go out there and not think about those things and just compete. I feel like that makes everything easier, instead of thinking about a bigger picture," Reyes said.

DeJong opened the scoring in the third when he hit an 0-1 changeup into the left-field seats. The home run for DeJong was his third in his last five games.

The Giants tied the game in the top of the fourth when Darin Ruf hit a curveball over the left-field wall against Cardinals starter Wade LeBlanc for his 10th home run of the season. It was Ruf's second homer in his last four games against the Cardinals.

That was all the scoring the Giants could muster. St. Louis relievers Ryan Helsley, Genesis Cabrera (2-3), Giovanny Gallegos and Reyes threw four scoreless innings. Reyes earned his 22nd save of the season.

PHILLIES 4-7, MARLINS 2-4 J.T. Realmuto had a big day at the plate, following a two-run walk-off homer in the completion of Saturday's suspended game with a 3-for-5 performance with 2 RBI as Philadelphia beat Miami twice. Realmuto's two-run 10th-inning homer gave the Phillies the first win. Andrew McCutchen and Didi Gregorius also homered in Sunday's scheduled game for the Phillies.

PADRES 10-7, NATIONALS 4-8 Alcides Escobar homered in the eighth inning and hit a game-ending single in the ninth as Washington wrapped up a disturbing weekend with a victory over San Diego. A day after the game was suspended in the sixth inning because of a shooting outside Nationals Park, the Padres completed a 10-4 victory earlier Sunday. Washington then came back to end a six-game losing streak.

METS 7, PIRATES 6 Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to complete a New York comeback from 6-0 down to beat Pittsburgh.

BREWERS 8, REDS 0 Corbin Burnes returned to All-Star form, dominating Cincinnatti in his first outing since he was the losing pitcher for the National League in the All-Star Game. Burnes struck out 12 while allowing 5 hits and a walk in 8 1/3 innings.

D-BACKS 6, CUBS 4 Merrill Kelly threw eight solid innings, Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer and Arizona avoided a three-game sweep against Chicago.

ROCKIES 6, DODGERS 5 (10) Charlie Blackmon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Colorado a victory over Los Angeles.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 5-10, RANGERS 0-0 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a first-inning grand slam and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 31st homer as Toronto swept a doubleheader from Texas. In the first game, Hyun Jin Ryu threw a three-hitter for his third career shutout and Danny Jansen hit a home run for Toronto.

TIGERS 7, TWINS 0 Jeimer Candelario homered, drove in three runs and started two double plays as Detroit finished a weekend sweep of Minnesota.

ORIOLES 5, ROYALS 0 Matt Harvey ended his personal nine-game losing skid, pitching six crisp innings as Baltimore beat Kansas City.

WHITE SOX 4, ASTROS 0 Carlos Rodon allowed one hit through seven innings, Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson hit solo homers and Chicago blanked Houston.

INDIANS 4, ATHLETICS 2 Bradley Zimmer had three hits including a home run on All-Star Chris Bassitt's first pitch, and Cleveland beat Oakland.

MARINERS 7, ANGELS 4 Ty France hit a three-run homer, Logan Gilbert struck out a career-high nine and Seattle beat Los Angeles despite Shohei Ohtani's 34th home run of the season.

YANKEES 9, RED SOX 1 Gleyber Torres and Rougned Odor homered to back another strong start from Jameson Taillon as New York beat Boston.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 7, BRAVES 5 Yandy Diaz homered during a four-run rally in the seventh inning as Tamp Bay beat Atlants.

St. Louis Cardinals closing pitcher Alex Reyes, foreground, points skyward after finishing off the San Francisco Giants as Giants' Alex Dickerson, back left, rounds third base in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong (11) gets a face full of water from Edmundo Sosa (63) as they celebrate DeJong's solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)