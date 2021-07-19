Benton County marriage licenses

July 8

Matthew Lynn Becker, 20, Colcord, Okla., and Lynsey Jane Unruh, 20, Gentry

Cole Aaron Birdsong, 23, Tulsa, Okla., and Jodee Renee Johnson, 23, Grove, Okla.

William Scott Candler, 71, and Karen Leah Stockton, 68, both of Rogers

Robert Lathan Gilliam, 27, and Ashley Layne Sutherland, 25, both of Bella Vista

Matthew Tyler King, 25, Springdale, and Kimberly Lucinda Morris, 29, Centerton

Caleb Matthew Lundgren, 40, and Patricia Lynn Clark, 38, both of Rogers

Tyler Shane Pharr, 32, and Trisha Ann Greening, 29, both of Bentonville

Alexander Blaine Skirvin, 18, and Nicole Lynn McGuire, 18, both of Siloam Springs

Bradley Mathew Whitehill, 22, and Bryce Alexandra McKinney, 21, both of Anderson, Mo.

July 9

Kyle Redmond Beardsley, 22, Keller, Texas, and Maranda Ashlyn Guntharp, 22, Gentry

Derick Allen Clark, 40, and Destinee Paige Johnson, 30, both of Bella Vista

Ryan Christopher Giesen, 22, Rogers, and Katherine Aurelia Wood, 22, Tucson, Ariz.

Richard Paul Hudson, 68, and Cheryl Dawn Brewton, 62, both of Pittsburg, Kan.

Devin Lee Jastal, 28, and Sarah Lynn Sandoval, 25, both of Centerton

Dalton Allan Krueger, 25, Frisco, Texas, and Karsen Elizabeth Sheffield, 22, Norman, Okla.

James Wesley Majors, 46, and Misty Lee Clarke, 39, both of Bentonville

Christian James McClure, 36, and Sarah Jazmin Sanchez, 24, both of Rogers

Brian Anthony Meyers, 43, and Brittany Renee Harvey, 29, both of Centerton

Rafael Palacio Jr., 37, and Cecilia Rodriguez, 34, both of Rogers

Kenneth Bruce Pederson, 31, and Ashley Marie Hitesman, 32, both of Centerton

Michael Lewis Phillips, 53, and Raelynn Wilkie, 44, both of Siloam Springs

Randal Jerry Rhoades Jr., 43, and Veronica Lissette Renderos-Garcia, 42, both of Rogers

Jacob Mathew Shepherd, 26, Centerton, and Kimberly Lynann Mills, 25, Seneca, Mo.

Joshua Aaron Sloan, 21, Joplin, Mo., and Madelyn Rae Ingle, 21, Springdale

Blake Levi Spain, 24, Fayetteville, and Madison Michael Glouse, 24, Springdale

July 12

Thomas William Baldwin Jr., 51, and Deanna Jean Miller, 50, both of Stilwell, Okla.

Isaiah Allen Bowling, 25, and Hannah Marie Pearl Berres, 23, both of Colcord, Okla.

Cameron Drax Geiger, 26, Rogers, and Sara Lynn Ard, 26, Bryceville, Fla.

Jason Earl Jobe, 38, and Amy Julieanne Wittayasart, 29, both of Fayetteville

Trent Jacob Schwellinger, 23, and Nicole Jordan Stephenson, 22, both of Gentry

Kerry Joseph Valle, 58, and Tamara Dee Allen, 58, both of Lowell

July 13

James Justin Blann, 25, and Emily Claire Harrell, 22, both of Fayetteville

Connor Michael Eide, 21, and Anna Kate Durgin, 21, both of Rogers

Jacob Michael Gomez, 19, Santa Maria, Calif., and Brooklyn Marie Thomas, 19, Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Benjamin Kyle Ingle, 21, Paris, and Kaitlin Nicole Williams, 22, Alma

Keith Otto McQuiston, 49, and Kascindra Raelene Byler, 48, both of Rogers

Isaac Robert Sorensen, 23, Rogers, and Ellie Katherine Glynn, 20, Bentonville

Darion Wynne Taylor, 27, Centerton, and Kailynne Emily Claire Rush, 27, Bentonville

Luke Matthew Vera, 26, and Sophia Elizabeth Roehl, 26, both of Rogers

July 14

Nathaniel John Coss, 19, and Mackenzie Elizabeth Melody Lucht, 19, both of Billings, Mo.

Joseph Lee Coultas, 37, and Sarah Ann Coultas, 37, both of Rogers

Iliana Dayanara Enamorado, 32, and Jazmin Harlem Barrera, 35, both of Bentonville

Arthur James McArthur, 79, and Marjorie Ann Kennedy, 77, both of Lincoln, Neb.

Corey David Ruetten, 42, Bentonville, and Andra Lynn Hunt, 39, Rogers

Dustin Marcus Simmons, 31, and Waneca Marie McCormick, 32, both of Bentonville