Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

July 6

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

1406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: New permit issued due to change of ownership.

McDonald's

903 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

Table Mesa Bistro

108 E. Central Ave., Suite 10, Bentonville

Critical violations: Fish (48 degrees) and cheese (49 degrees) in cold hold unit under grill. Food (time and temperature controlled for safety) in cold holding shall be held at 41 degrees and below.

Noncritical violations: None

The Grill

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 10, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No thermometers inside cold hold units. No chlorine test strips available.

July 7

Arkanseoul Korean Food Company

1335 S. Main St., Suite 1, Bentonville

Critical violations: Rice under time as a control near fryers/stove.

Noncritical violations: Packaged food (radish kimchi) for sale in grab and go cooler is not labeled with ingredients.

Subway

281 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Dirty knives present in handwash sink at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: No CFM documentation available at time of inspection.

July 8

Dollar Tree

4321 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: Packages of bologna for sale marked with manufacturer's expiration date of June 2021.

Noncritical violations: Back door of facility has large gap at bottom.

Gold Town Sushi & Korean BBQ

1100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee entered kitchen and began washing dishes without washing hands. Food items (fried tofu at 59 degrees, egg dish at 60 degrees, and pickled vegetables at 63 degrees) in open air cooler were not at 41 degrees and below. Container of rice in sushi area was stored directly on the floor.

Noncritical violations: Employees are reusing plastic soy sauce and sriracha bottles and refilling with oils and other sauces. Shelves in walk-in cooler have an accumulation of food residue and debris.

Phillips Park Concessions

3108 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bare wood around windows and cabinet ends that have been renovated.

Subway

2610 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

Subway

2605 Pleasant Grove Road, No. 204, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cannot verify that facility has a certified food protection manager.

July 9

Burg Der Gustropub

901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bottom shelf behind prep table is made of wood that is not smooth and easy to clean.

Schmieding Kid's First

519 Latham Drive, Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Edge of dish machine hanging past edge of wall creating a ledge and top edge of dish machine not sealed to wall.

Sonic

923 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Multiple open and uncovered employee beverages throughout prep areas.

Noncritical violations: None

Sonic

303 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 6 -- Green Valley Camp Store, 3100 Monte Ne Road, Rogers; McDonald's, 203 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; Table Grocery Market, 108 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

July 7 -- It'll Do Brew, 2110 Slack St., Pea Ridge; McDonald's, 203 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge; Natural Muse, 1500 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

July 8 -- Eat My Catfish, 200 N. Progress Ave., Suite 5, Siloam Springs; McDonald's, 1401 Phyllis St., Suite A, Bentonville; Murphy Oil Convenience Store, 1211 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

July 9 -- Mario's Kart, 901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville